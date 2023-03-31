By Julia McCane-Knox

Spring is in the air; hop on over to our Easter Storytimes, Children will learn early literacy, social, and emotional skills through fun and engaging stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Additionally, Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

North Adams Library Storytime will be on Tuesday, April 4 at 11 a.m. We will chant the rhyme “Five Little Easter Eggs,” create a Q-tip Easter Egg Painting, have an Easter Egg Hunt, and listen to “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Chick!” by Lucille Colandro.

Peebles Library Storytime will be on Wednesday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will sing “Five Little Bunnies,” make a Hatching Egg Craft, go on an Easter Letter Matching Hunt, and listen to “We’re Going on an Egg Hunt” by Laura Hughes.

West Union Library Storytime will be on Thursday, April 6 at 11 a.m. We will chant the “Easter Bunny Poem,” go on an Easter Egg Hunt, and listen to “Pete the Cat: Five Little Bunnies” by Kimberly Dean.

Manchester Library Storytime will be on Thursday, April 6 at 4 p.m. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create an Easter Basket Craft, and listen to “Happy Easter, Mouse” by Laura Numeroff.

Ready for egg-citing games, crafts, and activities? Join us at our After School Program. We recommend this program for children aged 6 to 11.

Decorate Easter Bunnies any time from Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6 from 2 – 6 p.m., at the North Adams Library. Make Easter Magnets any time from Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library.

Create Easter Clothespin Pal Photo Holders any time from Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Build a Paper Easter Basket Craft on Thursday, April 6 any time from 3:30 – 5 p.m., at the West Union Library.

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt will be from Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7 at the Manchester Library. Children will receive a map to mark where they find the hidden Easter egg pictures. Participants will receive candy and activity sheets.

Check out our library’s new Imagination Lab Program: Water Cycle in a Bag on Friday, April 7 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., at the Manchester Library. We’ll draw the water cycle on a zip-lock bag, put blue-colored water into the bag, and hang it on a window to observe the water cycle in action.

Feeling hungry? We supply snacks during all library programs and snacks are available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.