There are so many good people in this world. Maybe these days it is easy to forget.

On a recent Saturday one of these generous souls showed up at the Humane Society to finalize his adoption of our long-term resident, Buster. This dog was the sweetest guy in a liter of hounds, but he somehow kept getting overlooked. Sadly, he watched his nine siblings leave, one by one, without a place for him.

A hopeful foster stay even happened, yet poor old Buster, nervous and scared, forgot his manners and went wild – hee haw, home at last? Not surprisingly, he was returned and quietly receded to the back of his kennel, quieter than before.

Then two weeks ago one of those Kind Hearts walked in to the Shelter. Buster had another chance. Would this man have the patience and understanding to forgive this little hound for some of his mixed-up ways? Could Buster become the companion he desired?

At first, when entering this man’s home, Buster froze. No eye contact! No wagging tail! Another new and confusing place with a stranger. How do you explain to a dog that all is well and that, over time, you will both grow to love each dearly?

Well Kind Heart knew how to start. He stayed calm. He stroked and patted. He studied the dog’s behavior. He knew to place his dinner plate gently upon the table when Buster flinched at the sound and movement. And most importantly, he knew how to whisper his love and reassure this dog that all would be well in his new world.

Today Buster found his voice. He barked for the first time in two weeks acknowledging he felt safe. He was home at last.

The Humane Society loves Kind Hearts. We meet them all the time. They are the ones with the love and patience who instinctively know that by adopting and nurturing an abused animal, at the end of the day they will have a devoted friend for life. Our gratitude to all you Kind Hearts.