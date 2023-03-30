March Spotlight - Sarene Bellamy, ACBDD Developmental Specialist

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Sarene Bellamy is always on the move, so finding time for her to sit down and chat a bit is challenging. Bellamy has an infectious smile and an amiable presence. It’s no wonder her Early Intervention families and children are so fond of her.

Bellamy said, “Early Intervention is the place to be. I don’t see myself being anywhere else ever.”

Bellamy started in Children Services, working there for under a year. She went on to work with teens in mental health for the next three years. From there, she joined Help Me Grow as a Service Coordinator/Home Visitor for eight years before joining the Early Intervention program at the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

She is dually certified as a Licensed Social Worker and a Developmental Specialist. Her bag is full of toys and tools she uses to complete evaluations. Children can be evaluated as early as 16 days old. Early Intervention services children from infancy until age 3, when EI helps them transition into preschool. Bellamy has approximately 100 children on her caseload from Adams and Brown County.

This season is a busy one for Bellamy at home and work. She is married to Brian, and they have a daughter Baylee, a senior at West Union High School. To say Baylee is involved in school and extracurriculars is an understatement. And, of course, Mom is there beside her with loads of love and support.

Still, Bellamy is remarkable at her job. Adams County Superintendent Liz Lafferty said, “Sarene is so very passionate about Early Intervention and how she can not only work hands-on with the 0–2-year-olds but how she can teach families to use different techniques each day. In the DD field, the early investment historically saves the county board tens of thousands of dollars when these children enter adulthood.”

Bellamy says the number one challenge is the need for more specialized resources/therapies and getting children in for evaluations at Children’s Hospital. She appreciates that there is no “I” in a team and is quick to give her peers kudos and share that they are fantastic service providers.

Melinda Stroup, Occupational Therapist; Ellen Ryan, Physical Therapist; and Kristi Dull, Speech Therapist, are employed through Hopewell Health and are housed at ACBDD. “I would not trade our team. We can feel free to text or call one another.” Bellamy shared. She continued explaining the strong bond they have with one another. Whether it’s through laughter or tears, she said, “You need somebody you can talk to.”

At the start of her day, Bellamy arrives at her office in whichever county she needs to start. She coordinates with the families she serves to determine her daily visit schedules. She said she might not return to the office until she dropped off the vehicle at the end of the day. There isn’t a “typical” day in Early Intervention. Every child is different, and services are tailored to the individual’s needs. Early intervention services take perseverance and creativity. Bellamy describes the best thing about the job is watching a child’s progress.

“I think some places see service providers as “just” providers, but I think ours see us as extended family,” said Bellamy. “I’m a mom too. It’s great to watch kids progress and be there when a parent needs to vent or cheer them on when their two-and-a-half-year-old takes their first steps.” Bellamy plans on being in Early Intervention for the long haul. She said, “I’ll retire from here.”

If you have a child you suspect has a delay, don’t hesitate to contact Sarene Bellamy at s.bellamy@adamscbdd.org.