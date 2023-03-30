WUHS hosts All-County Arts & Music Festival

3D First Place Winner - Kaitlyn Schumacher, NAHS with, “Leonardo.” (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

2-D Third Place Winner - Ryan Shelton, NAHS with, “Hail to the Chief.” (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Tanner Adkins, left, from West Union High School was the recipient of the 2023 John & Tim Lewis Scholarship. On the right is presenter Satrista Lewis Myrick. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

The All-County Choir, directed by guest director Roosevelt Escalante, Jr., performs one of their numbers at the march 22 Arts & Music festival. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Shery Larson

People’s Defender

The All–County Arts and Music Festival at West Union High School once again showcased the talent and promise of Adams County youth.

A reception, art viewing, silent auction and welcome from Manchester Superintendent Nick Roberts, started the evening festivities. Creative young artists throughout the county had their artwork on display for viewing in the school gymnasium.

The James and Joan Wittmeyer McCoy Art Awards were given for 2D and 3D works. The recipients were as follows:

• 2D First Place Winner – Megan Reid, NAHS, with “Man’s Best Friend.”

• 2D Second Place Winner – Megan Reid, NAHS, with “Neytin.”

• 2D Third Place Winner – Ryan Shelton, NAHS, with “Hail to the Chief.”

• 3D First Place Winner – Kaitlyn Schumacher, NAHS, with “Leonardo.”

• 3D Second Place Winner – Tanner Adkins, WUHS, with “Fireworks.”

• 3D Third Place Winner – Maggie Roberts, MHS, with “Starry Night.”

Satrista Lewis Myrick presented the John and Tim Lewis Memorial Scholarship to Tanner Adkins of West Union High School. The Maggie Hoff Scholarships went to Tori DeMeyer of WUHS, Baylee Bellamy of WUHS, and Skylar Stapleton of North Adams High School.

The guest conductor, Terry DiLuciano, longtime Band and Choir Director at Leesburg Fairfield High School, led a band concert foeaturing the All-County Band. After a brief intermission to prepare the stage,, guest choir director Roosevelt Escalante, Jr. directed the All–County Choir in their performance. Escalante is the Associate Professor of Music and Associate Director of Choral Activities at Morehead State University.

Adams County youth continue to impress with flair and artistic ability. Kudos to the four Music and Fine Arts departments for a job well done.