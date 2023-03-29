NAHS plays host to basketballs eason finale

Manchester’s Ashleigh Dunn, right, tries to keep West Union’s Payton Stapleton away from the bucket in action from the Girls Senior All Star Game. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

In action from the Boys Senior All Star game, Manchester’s Aaron Lucas, left, elevates for a shot attempt, defended by Peebles’ Zane Knechtly (30). (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

The overall champion of the Senior All Star Game’s Hot Shot competition was North Adams’ Laney Ruckel. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The annual tradition that officially ends the local basketball season continued on Friday, March 24 at North Adams High School as the school played host to the 38th annual C103 Senior All Star Game. A tremendous effort by the owners and staff at the radio station always results in an enjoyable evening for everyone involved and allows high school seniors from the schools of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference to enjoy one more night under the spotlight for their families and fans.

The all star contests consist of two 20-minute running clock halves and the evening kicked off with the Girls All Star Game, Red Team coached by Peebles’ Sidney Pell and Fairfield’s Josh Stackhouse facing off with the White Team, headed up by North Adams’ Rob Davis and Whiteoak’s Ron Harris. The action was controlled most of the night by the Red Team, led by 18 first half points from Eastern Brown’s Sarah Clark, while the White Team struggled offensively, though North Adams’ Keetyn Hupp drilled a pair of three-pointers in an 8-point first half effort, but at the intermission, the White Team led 27-10.

After a halftime performance by the West Union High School Winter Percussion group, second half action saw Lynchburg’s Bry Price get 9 points for the White Team but the Red Team rode the hot hands of Fairfield’s Peyton Magee and Fayetteville’s Anne Murphy to a 55-28 victory.

Clark led the winners with 20 points, with Magee adding 12 and Eastern’s Rylee Leonard chipping in 11. For the White Team, Hupp led the way with 12 with Price adding 9.

At the conclusion of the girls game came the Hot Shot Contest, set up similarly to the Three-Point Shootout you’d see during the NBA All Star Weekend. Each contestant gets 40 seconds and three racks of basketball to accumulate as many points as possible, with the “money ball” being a 5-point make. The girls contestants were Keetyn Hupp (N. Adams), Laney Ruckel (N. Adams), Bry Price (Lynchburg), Rylee Leonard (E. Brown), Peyton Magee (Fairfield) and Anne Murphy (Fayetteville), with Ruckel coming out on top with a total of 16 points.

The boys contestants were Jonathan Jakeway (Fayetteville), Aaron Lucas (Manchester), Brady Chisman (Lynchburg), A.J. Attinger (Fayetteville), Landon Barnett (Whiteoak) and T.J. Mootz (Fairfield), with Mootz coming out on top with his 17-point total.

In the shootout between the two winners, Ruckel bested Mootz by a 12-9 count to become the overall 2023 Hot Shot Champion.

In the boys game, the Red Team was coached by Fairfield’s Quentin Williams and Whiteoak’s Ryan Barnett, with the White Team being directed by North Adams’ Nathan Copas and Fayetteville’s D.J. McCommons. The boys game featured a lot of high-flying action and a lot of offense, the White Team taking a 36-33 halftime lead behind 7 points from Ripley’s Chayston Shields and 6 apiece from Peebles’ Cory Reed and Fayetteville’s Austin Snider.

The second half of the boys game turned into a three-point shootout, with the two sides combining to nail 13 bombs from beyond the arc. In the end, the Red Team rallied from their halftime deficit to pull off a 78-72 win.

The winning Red team was paced in scoring by 14 points from Whiteoak’s Landon Barnett , 13 from Fairfield’s T.J. Mootz and 12 each from Whiteoak’s Carson Emery and Peebles’ Mason Sims. The White Team was led by 13 points from Lynchburg’s Brady Chisman, 12 from Fayetteville’s Austin Snider and 10 from Ripley’s Ansh Singh.

At halftime of the boys game the always popular Slam Dunk competition was held with five contestants, Ripley’s Mekhi Carsby, West Union’s Trae Grooms, Whiteoak’s Landon Barnett, North Adams’ Lane Martin and Fayetteville’s Austin Snider. It was a spirited competition with several outstanding slams and it came down to a dunk off between Martin, Snider and Barnett. When the judges couldn’t even at that point determine a winner, it was left to the crowd to choose and at North Adams High School, North Adams’ Martin took home the hardware as the 2023 Slam Dunk champion.

The basketball events are the highlight of the All Star night but perhaps the most important event is the awarding of the annual C103 scholarships to five girls and five boys, student/athletes from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. Each winner receives a $1,000 scholarship from the radio station and over the years. C103 has awarded over $200,000 to their deserving winners. This year’s scholarship recipients included: Aaron Lucas (Manchester), Faith Miller (Fairfield), Mason Sims (Peebles), Laney Ruckel (North Adams), Landon Barnett (Whiteoak), Keetyn Hupp (North Adams), Cory Reed (Peebles), McKenzie Dotson (Eastern Brown), Carson Emry (Whiteoak) and Peyton Magee (Fairfield).