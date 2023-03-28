By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association last month announced their choices for the girls and boys All-District Basketball Teams for Southeast Ohio. Again, Adams County was well represented with eight boys and 11 girls honored as All-District players, with North Adams’ Bransyn Copas and Keetyn Hupp,. along with Peebles’ Payton Johnson garnering First Team All-District recognition. This is the 60th season for boys All-District selections in the Southeast District and the 40th for girls basketball.

Division III Girls

First Team

Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, 5-8, Sr., 17.6; Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, Jr., 20.1; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-9, Jr., 16.7; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 5-6, Sr., 28.9; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-8, Sr., 19.0; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-7, Jr., 24.0; Keetyn Hupp, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, Sr., 13.2; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, 5-11, Fr., 19.2; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-11, Sr., 14.1; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Sr., 10.8

Player of the Year: Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown

Coaches of the Year: Rob Davis, North Adams; Larry Howell, Portsmouth West

Second Team

Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, Sr., 12.1; Sophi Hutchinson, Chesapeake, 5-6, Fr., 18.7; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-5, So., 10.6; Rylee Lisle, Meigs, 6-1, Sr., 17.0; Gabby Pernell, Southeastern, 5-5, Jr., 13.5; Emma Hinshaw, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-8, Jr., 10.0; Natalie Cooper, Piketon, 5-10, Sr., 11.8; Addison West, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-11, Jr., 13.6; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, Jr., 12.5; Faith Donley, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, Jr., 12.4; Kenlie Jones, Seaman North Adams, 5-2, Jr., 11.8; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, 5-6, Jr., 15.7; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, 5-6, So., 14.9; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, 5-2, Jr., 8.7; Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg, 5-5, Sr., 12.9

Third Team

Camille Hall, South Point, 5-8, Jr., 12.0; Kelsey Fraley, Coal Grove, 5-8, Sr., 11.2; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-5, Sr., 12.0; Hayley Edwards, Bidwell River Valley, 5-4, Fr., 11.4; Brooklyn Richards, Nelsonville-York, 5-9, Sr., 13.5; Takira Walker, Federal Hocking, 5-1, Fr., 10.7; Madison Potts, Wellston, 5-8, Jr., 14.4; Sydney Ater, Adena, 5-9, Jr., 8.6; Jazzlyn Lamerson, Piketon, 5-7, Sr., 12.4; Sarah Clark, Eastern Brown, 5-10, Sr., 11.0; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, Jr., 12.2; Lindsee Williams, Minford, 6-3, So., 10.0; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West, 5-3, Sr., 11.7

Special Mention

J’lynn Risner, Rock Hill; Hope Easterling, Rock Hill; Abbey Isaacs, Chesapeake; Alivia Noel, Coal Grove; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Saratina Jackson, South Point; Carlee Manley, Bidwell River Valley; Jennifer Parker, Meigs; Andrea Mahr, Meigs; Haley Alloway, Belpre; Cayleigh Dupler, Nelsonville-York; Kyndal Snedden, Federal Hocking; Kaylee Hudnall, Albany Alexander: Kimberly Aubrey, Wellston; Grace Wireman, Southeastern; Kaci Carroll, Chillicothe Huntington; Paige Weiss, Westfall; Kennedy Jenkins, Piketon; McKinzie Dotson, Eastern Brown; Hannah Hamilton, Leesburg Fairfield; Ashlah Staten, West Union; Caydence Carroll, Peebles; Abigail Smalley, Peebles; Harlee Brand, Seaman North Adams; Laney Ruckel, Seaman North Adams; Alexia Van Meter; Crooksville; Faith Jewett, McDermott Northwest; Bella Claxon, South Webster; Maggie Risner, Minford; Lexi Conkel, Minford; Savannah Cantrell, Portsmouth; Charlie Jo Howard, Portsmouth West; Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg

Division IV Girls

First Team

Kendall Sury, Waterford, 5-8, So., 10.3; Morgan Lyons, South Gallia, 5-8, Jr., 16.8; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-3, Sr., 18.1; Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, Sr., 11.7; Cadence Williams, New Boston Glenwood, 5-8, Sr., 19.0

Player of the Year: Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: Jerry Close, Waterford

Second Team

Avery McFadden, Paint Valley, 5-6, Sr., 10.0; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, Jr., 10.0; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, So., 11.6; Emma Clary, South Gallia, 5-11, So., 13.8; Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, Sr., 14.0; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, Sr., 17.9; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, Jr., 12.7; Madison Montgomery, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, Sr., 13.0; Maggie Swayne, Portsmouth Clay, 5-8, Sr., 13.1; Gracie Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-10, Jr., 10.0

Third Team

Kendall Dye, Paint Valley, 5-10, Sr., 10.0; Gracie Damron, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-0, Sr., 11.0; Kiersten Rose, Racine Southern, 5-8, Fr., 11.0; Ella Kirby, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-7, Jr., 9.4; Katie Strickland, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, Jr., 8.3

Special Mention

Jordan Ellison, Symmes Valley; Anna Knapp, Green; Katelinn Satterfield, Green; Laykyn Jones, Waterford; Tori Triplett, South Gallia; Madison Summers, South Gallia; Karris Dye, Paint Valley; Juli Durst, Reedsville Eastern; Rilynn Fouts, Glouster Trimble; Jaylee Orsborne, Glouster Trimble; Bre Allen, Corning Miller; Raegan Wikoff, Manchester; Ashleigh Dunn, Manchester; Darby Yeager, Whiteoak; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western; Cylie Weaver, Beaver Eastern; Laney Lewis, Sciotoville East; Lexie Morrow, Lucasville Valley; Morgan McCoy, Portsmouth Clay; Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston Glenwood; Annabelle Ball, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Boys Division III

First Team

Tucker Liston, Belpre, 6-3, Sr., 20.0; Caleb Lovely, South Point, 6-3, Jr., 22.4; Xzander Ream, Zane Trace, 6-3, Sr., 21.1; Bransyn Copas, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, Jr., 17.1; Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-10, Sr., 17.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-3, Jr., 21.0; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, Jr., 21.0; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, So., 23.1

Players of the Year: Caleb Lovely, South Point; Myles Montgomery, Minford

Coaches of the Year: Travis Wise, South Point; Josh Shoemaker, Minford

Second Team

Jordan Ermalovich, South Point, 6-0, Sr., 8.4; J.D. Thacker, Fairland, 6-4, Sr., 10.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove, 6-1, So., 18.5; Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake, 5-4, Jr., 16.9; Blake Porter, Rock Hill, 5-9, Jr., 16.0; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-5, Sr., 12.8; Joedy Ater, Frankfort Adena, 6-2, Jr., 15.8; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, Sr., 31.6; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-0, Sr., 16.0; Keagan Swope, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, Jr., 15.4; Carson Osborne, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, So., 10.7; Deandre Berry, Portsmouth, 6-1, Jr., 16.4; Colton Buckle, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, Sr., 16.4; Jackson Schwamburger, Wheelersburg, 6-1, Sr., 11.6; Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg, 6-3, Sr., 12.3; Bennett Kayser, Minford, 6-5, So., 14.8

Third Team

Chase Allen, Fairland, 5-10, Jr., 15.0; Dalton Black, Chillicothe Huntington, 6-4, Sr., 11.2; Kade Kinzel, Oak Hill, 5-8, Sr., 13.5; Brody Clark, Westfall, 6-0, Jr., 14.0; Brent McGuire, Piketon, 6-3, Jr., 12.7; Braylon Harrison, Meigs, 6-4, Jr., 12.6; Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, Sr., 11.5; Cory Reed, Peebles, 6-0, Sr., 14.1; Mason Sims, Peebles, 6-1, Sr., 13.3; Bryce Binkley, Lynchburg-Clay, 6-2, Sr., 12.4; Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth, 6-1, Sr., 12.0; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 6-2, Sr., 13.8; Jay Jenkins, McDermott Northwest, 5-11, Jr., 10.0

Special Mention

Will Davis, Fairland; Brody Buchanan, Fairland; Xander Dornon, South Point; Xathan Haney, South Point; Brayden Adams, Rock Hill; Noah Doddridge, Rock Hill; Elijah Dillon, Coal Grove; Kyle Stonerock, Zane Trace; Davis Kerns, Frankfort Adena; Connor Smith, Chillicothe Southeastern; Garrett Legg, Piketon; Caleb Jimison, Eastern Brown; Kade Walkup, Eastern Brown; Ian Waits, Lynchburg-Clay; Caden Gheen, Meigs: Jayce Rothwell, Seaman North Adams: Gavin Jarvis, West Union; Ryan Moore, Crooksville; Mitchell Irwin, Portsmouth West; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley; Tanner Bolin, McDermott Northwest; Caleb Arthur, Wheelersburg; Jackson Shoemaker, Minford; Joe Hannah, Minford

Boys Division IV

First Team

Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, Jr., 16.2; Levi Sampson, Green, 6-4, Sr., 22.8; Dax Estep, Paint Valley, 6-4, Sr., 18.7; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-8, Jr., 19.8; Landon Barnett, Whiteoak, 5-11, Sr., 17.9; T.J. Mootz, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-5, Sr., 14.4; Neil Leist, Beaver Eastern, 6-3, Sr., 15.0; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-7, So., 18.0

Players of the Year: Levi Sampson, Green; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking

Coach of the Year: Quentin Williams, Leesburg Fairfield

Second Team

Erikai Jackson, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-10, Sr., 14.0; Ethan Smith, Symmes Valley, 6-1, So., 15.0; Abe McBee, Green, 5-10, Jr., 12.9; Tanner Boothe, South Gallia, 6-2, Jr., 14.1; Caden Chapman, Federal Hocking, 5-10, Sr., 13.1; Andrew Airhart, Federal Hocking, 6-0, Jr., 13.7; Drew Haggy, Latham Western, 5-10, So., 15.9; Chase Carter, Latham Western, 6-2, Sr., 14.6; Myles Beasley, New Boston Glenwood, 6-2, Sr., 15.0; Cody Metzler, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, Jr., 13.4; Dominic Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-7, Sr., 11.0

Third Team

Chip Adams, Waterford, 6-4, Jr., 12.1; Cole Miller, Paint Valley, 6-2, Sr., 11.5; Cruz Brinager, Racine Southern, 6-1, Sr., 11.7; Levi Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, Jr., 9.0; Connor Darnell, Manchester, 6-2, Jr., 12.0; Larkin Friend, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-0, Jr., 8.1; Wyatt Collins, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-10, Sr., 7.1; Jace White, Beaver Eastern, 5-11, Jr., 14.8; Austin Baughman, Sciotoville East, 6-0, Sr., 12.0; Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East, 6-3, Sr., 12.3; Tyler Sommer, South Webster, 6-3, Jr., 13.0

Special Mention

Gaibe Ponchak, Waterford; Kai Coleman, Ironton St. Joseph; Gabe McBee, Green; Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley; Noah Cremeens, South Gallia; Brayden Otto, Racine Southern; Jace Bullington, Reedsville Eastern; Michael Clark, Glouster Trimble; Cole Wright, Glouster Trimble; Logan Doughty, Corning Miller; Billy Ward, Federal Hocking; Drew Kennedy, Manchester; Carson Emery, Whiteoak; Kameron Janes, LathamWestern; Brewer Tomlinson, Beaver Eastern; Malachi Loper, Portsmouth Clay; Dalton Jackson, New Boston Glenwood; Mark Rivers, New Boston Glenwood; Will Collins, South Webster; Carter Campbell, Portsmouth Notre Dame