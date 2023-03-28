By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In 2022, Matthias Applegate took the reins of the Manchester Lady Greyhounds softball program and he and his squad promptly turned in one of the most successful seasons in school history. The Lady Hounds went 16-6, won a Division IV sectional championship and won a district semi-final contest before finally falling to Portsmouth Notre Dame in the district championship game.

The Lady Hounds will have to replace the athletic ability of the graduated Hannah Hobbs, but the pieces are still in place for another deep tournament run. One thing is certain, the big bats of the Manchester girls will produce runs with a middle of the order that can go deep at any time- Kameyl Carter, Rylie Young, Jenna Campbell and Emilee Applegate. The pitching duo of Applegate and Young will handle the center circle with veteran catcher Maggie Roberts handling chores behind the plate.

“The passion for the game that our girls possess is our huge strength,” says Coach Applegate. ” The fact that we have several returning players won’t hurt either.”

Though the Lady Hounds’ offense is potent, Coach Applegate knows that they will need to be consistent to put up the big numbers of last season. The table setters in the lineup will need to get on base consistently for the big thumpers to bring them around.

“Our goal is to compete for the title in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference as well as build off of last year while improving our softball IQ,” adds Coach Applegate.

The Lady Hounds opened their 2023 season on Monday with a trip to Portsmouth Clay and opened conference play on Tuesday when they hosted the West Union Lady Dragons. A busy week continued on Wednesday with a trip across the mighty Ohio to face Augusta, then conference road trips to Eastern Brown and Whiteoak on Thursday and Friday. a grueling first week for sure.

The 2023 Lady Hounds roster includes Kameyl Carter, Chloe Freeman, Maggie Roberts, Jaylise Applegate, Rylie Young, Harley Rideout, Jenna Campbell, Keeley Monroe, Mahayla Brown, Daya Morgan, Emilee Applegate, Ashleigh Dunn and Abby Neria.