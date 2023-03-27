Alberta Mae Patrick, 81, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville. She was the widow of Richard Patrick.

Born in Adams County, Ohio on December 19, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Albert Chamblin and the late Geneva Mabel Robinson Chamblin.

Alberta worked as an inspector for Copland, Texas Instruments, and Bluegrass Housing.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sandy Hilderbrand of Manchester, Ohio, Rhonda (Rick) Olivarez of Manchester, Ohio and Kathy (Jeff) Harmon of Flemingsburg; her 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by six of her siblings, Clark Lester Chamblin, Daniel Chamblin, Dennis Chamblin, Margaret Black, Norma Hannah and Ruth Hillman.

In addition to her husband Richard and her parents Albert and Mabel, Alberta was preceded in death by six of her siblings; and her stepdaughter, Lori Craft.

A graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Winchester, Ohio, with Bro. Herbie Stallard officiating.

Pallbearers include Waylon Hilderbrand, Rick Olivarez, Ricky Olivarez, Jeffrey Harmon, Joey Harmon and Amie Stacy.

Please consider a donation in memory of Alberta to the Cancer Care Club (P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041).

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Alberta and her family.