SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Alyssa Kendall
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Mark and April Kendall
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the memories made
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Taking up so much time
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going undefeated
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Twilight”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Vamoire Diaries
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Anatomy & Physiology
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my niece
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Taylor Dome
FUTURE PLANS:
Get my Nurse Practitioner’s license