SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Alyssa Kendall

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Mark and April Kendall

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All the memories made

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Taking up so much time

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going undefeated

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Twilight”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Vamoire Diaries

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Anatomy & Physiology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my niece

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Taylor Dome

FUTURE PLANS:

Get my Nurse Practitioner’s license