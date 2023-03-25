SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Colby Harover

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Craig and Alisha Harover

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Basketball, Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The brotherhood

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning our first baseball game in two years

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Juice WRLD

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Cars”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

All American

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Gym

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing Xbox

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Joe Burrow

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to college