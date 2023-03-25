SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Colby Harover
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Craig and Alisha Harover
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball, Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The brotherhood
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning our first baseball game in two years
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Juice WRLD
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Australia
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Cars”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
All American
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Gym
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing Xbox
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Red Lobster
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Joe Burrow
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college