(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1981)

Adams County was carved out of a section of the old Northwest Territory that was reserved for Virginia veterans of the American Revolution. As a result, a high percentage of the first settlers of Adams County were Virginias by birth. A significant segment of these early Virginia settlers were out of Rockbridge County. Primarily Covenanters by faith, these families bore familiar surnames such as Glasglow, Campbell, Wright, McIntire, Wickerham, Caskey, Patton and Walker. Because of their strict religious faith, the Covenanters tended to band together and settle in the same immediate vicinity. As a consequence of their belief that everyone outside of their church was spiritually lost, there was such a great deal of intermarrying among these closely knit families.

Many of the Adams County Covenanters settled up and down Graces Run and Cherry Fork Creek. Still others made their homes on Buck Run, George’s Creek and the West Fork of Ohio Brush Creek. As we mentioned in an earlier column, the Village of Cherry Cork (North Liberty) was founded and settled by the Convenanters. Another large settlement of Covenanters was located just west of Fairfax in Highland County.

Among the early Covenanters that settled on Cherry Fork Creek were John and Phebe Patton who had moved to Adams County from Rockbridge County in 1814. Their son, Nathaniel C. Patton, was born on John and Phebe’s Wayne Township farm in 1826. Nathaniel was raised a farmer and purchased a 117 acre tract of land in 1850 from his father. Having married Mary Ann Thompson of Eckmansville in 1847, Nathaniel went to work immediately clearing his new farm. Although the county had been inhabited since 1791, the farmland Patton bought was a virtual wilderness lying between Graces Run and Cherry Fork Creek just west of Harshaville in Oliver Township. Like most Covenanters, Nathaniel Patton was industrious being taught early the values and rewards of honest hard labor. By the end of 1850 he had partially cleared his land and erected for his bride a thirteen room braced farm home that overlooked the Cherry Fork Creek valley.

Pictured this week is that home with accompanying farm buildings as they appeared in the Adams County Atlas published in 1880. Mr. and Mrs. Patton lived here until 1907 when at the ages of 81 and 80 respectively, they sold their beautiful homestead to John and Martha McGovney.

My parents owned the old Patton home from 1951 to 1959. Among my earliest recollections are driving up the narrow winding lane to see the big house on the hill. At that time there existed two tall pines in the front yard of the house. These conifers towered higher than any of the other trees in the area and inspired my father to name the farm, Sky Ranch. The house, large bank barn and other outbuildings were torn down in 1964.