Bryn Stepp talks initiatives

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The government was the Adams County Chamber’s event spotlight on March 15. Area representatives Jason Francis of the West Union Village Council and Kelly Jones, Adams County Commissioner, gave brief talks on their governmental roles. Bryn Stepp, manager of Regional Affairs for the Southeast Ohio Regional Liaison for Lt. Governor Jon Husted, offered a more in-depth overview of Husted’s role and interests. A tour of the West Union ODOT garage followed the presentation.

Stepp covers 22 counties in the southeastern part of the state. She described Husted as “a very dynamic person involved in many things.” Husted heads the Office of Workforce Transformation and chairs the Governor’s Workforce Board. Stepp said, He is very involved in workforce development of the state of Ohio and is an absolute champion for creating pathways for our young people.”

Stepp elaborated on Husted’s interest in encouraging youth to use technology. She mentioned that he recently visited a recycling center that used automated robots to complete their sorting. Even though utilizing robots means they aren’t using humans in that capacity, technicians will be required to work on the robots. Stepp stated that the Lt. Governor greatly supports career technical education. He and Governor DeWine have requested $300 million in the executive budget to expand career technical education, including buildings and equipment. She noted that most career tech centers she works with have waiting lists, especially for their welding programs. She shared that Husted doesn’t want to see students turned away from programs.

Husted is also a big proponent of trades and trade unions. They want individuals to be able to work closer to home without having lengthy travel or feeling the need to relocate. Stepp said, “He’s very much in tune with the landscape in Ohio right now with workforce development, the shortages, the needs, the desire, especially in Appalachia, to keep kids at home.”

The Lt. Governor wants school districts to create career pathways for students and broaden their knowledge base about choices. Many need to learn all the different career opportunities, especially nowadays with so much technology. Stepp said, “You only know what you know.”

Many high schools around the state encourage students to job shadow, hold internships, develop mentor relationships, and more. Program models are available to districts that request them. Stepp shared, “We are trying to build awareness with those who are not, so they will know it’s possible and doable.”

Two grant programs Stepp described support initiatives to get folks into technology-related fields. One program is called Tech Cred, which allows employers to get free education for their employees if a technological component is involved. The second grant is the Individual Micro-Credential Assistance Program (IMAP) which is meant to educate those unemployed further or under-employed.

Broadband Ohio is part of Husted’s office and was formed to address the lack of broadband issue. Husted is the head of Innovate Ohio, a program designed to improve the interaction of the citizens of Ohio with the state of Ohio. Stepp gave examples of folks utilizing DMV services online and the eWarrant system. The final department Stepp discussed was the Commonsense Initiative. This initiative examines burdensome regulations the state has on businesses and eliminates those that are outdated or hinder businesses from efficiently doing their business. Stepp announced, “They take suggestions from outside businesses; if you have a business and there’s a state regulation bogging you down, you can contact the Commonsense Initiative.

Francis asked, “If you had one piece of advice for community leaders, business owners, and small business owners to help the Governor and Lt. Governor to continue their mission of making Ohio the best place to live, work, and raise a family – what would you say as to how we can help that mission?’ Stepp replied, “Partnering – the Lt. Governor says more than he says anything else, those who partner best- win.’”