Her heart is in children’s ministry

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

When the Defender contacted Talitha Parks to tell her we’d like to feature her in a March Spotlight, she hesitated. Parks, who leads many outreach programs for Church 180 in Seaman, only wants one to be in the spotlight – her savior Jesus Christ. She is a willing and humble doer who loves the Lord and serves alongside her husband of nearly 26 years, Pastor Mike Parks.

“We love to focus on our outreach and to love the community. The church is more than just four walls,” said Parks. Church 180 started a weekend food program for at-risk kids at North Adams. During COVID, they realized that many children wouldn’t receive meals during the week, and the local food pantry was born. Church 180 had workable loading docks, and semis could pull up to the doors. They needed a forklift, and Talitha said, “God provided.” Not only was one provided, but it operated like a standard shift car, and Parks could maneuver it just fine. The food pantry distributed over a million pounds of food. They’ve scaled back while training someone else to take over the operation.

Parks’ favorite ministries are anything that has to do with children. She said, “That’s where I want to help and serve. The most rewarding thing about being in ministry is being ‘Mrs. TT’ and loving on those kids.” One of the programs she loves is the ice cream truck, which has become extremely popular in Adams County. The ice cream is free and runs on donations. Parks shared, ” The ice cream ministry is amazing. We go around the community and hand out ice cream.” Kids aren’t the only ones who love the ice cream, the truck also services senior apartments and housing. Parks notes an added benefit, “We get to tell everybody ‘Jesus loves you.’”

The Christmas Sharing Program helped over 600 children this year. Parks said, “I love the Christmas Sharing!” Church 180 serves as the hub, but it’s a group effort. Parks explains that Church 180 works with other churches and organizations, which makes this program successful.

For this year’s Back to School Bash, Church 180 is joining the probation department and combining it into one program. The event will be held at the Adams County Fairground as a centralized event. Adams County Chief Probation Officer Chelsea Blevins said of Parks, “Talitha is the definition of kind, caring, and passionate. She makes sure that everyone is taken care of in whatever way is necessary. You won’t find a better person to be in your corner and help you through hard times. Our community is so blessed to have her; the world needs more of her. I will be forever grateful that I have been able to witness her testimony in person and see the positive effect she has had on people. She is my inspiration, and I hope one day I can be half the woman she is.” . Mary Ellen Meyer, a member of Church 180, speaks fondly of Parks, saying, She is like a sister to me and a big blessing in my life.”

Outreach means a lot to Parks and Church 180. Parks welcomes folks to attend Church 180 and other churches in the area and encourages people to find a church home where they can foster relationships. She said, “Many hands make light work.” She realizes we are stronger and more effective when we work together and support one another.

Parks gets emotional when talking about children. You can’t serve others well without having her passion for “one-anothering.” She gives credit to the generosity and heart of people in this community and her ability to pick up the phone and know that help is on the way when needed. Parks realizes that not all families can give, but when they get donations, they use them for what is intended.

Being a pastor’s wife comes with its trials. Ministering to others through service is rewarding and challenging. Parks has seen her share of sadness and experienced some tough situations, but she remains upbeat and faithful. She said she has an amazing family and shared her love for each of them and some photos of her extremely adorable grandson, Barrett.

She concluded, “If I put my life in God, then he’s got everything in control. If I give him my all – I don’t have to worry about it.”