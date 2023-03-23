.ABCAP Meals on Wheels

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

One of the essential things we can do for others provides nourishment for their bodies. One of the most beneficial things we can do for others provides nourishment for their souls. Meals on Wheels provides both.

March for Meals is a month for celebrating Meals on Wheels. It commemorates the historic day in 1972 when President Nixon signed the amended Older Americans Act of 1965, including a national nutrition program for seniors 60 and older.

Meals on Wheels America issued the following statement, “‘March is an important time for us to come together to ensure that Meals on Wheels is there for all of our senior neighbors in need,”’ said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. ‘The demand for services is already great, and approximately 12,000 Americans are turning 60 every day. We must maintain and expand the programs that have helped so many get through this unprecedented time in our nation’s history. We can’t do it alone. It takes all of us to keep the nationwide Meals on Wheels movement going.’”

Elaine Cady, Director of ABCAP Meals on Wheels for Adams and Brown counties, explained the program offerings: Passport, Waiver Program, Private Pay-Hot Meal ($7.20 per meal), Hospital to Home Program, Short Term Recuperation Program (Brown County), Older American Act, and Congregate Meal Sites. Meals are offered hot or frozen. The congregate sites for Adams County are in West Union and Seaman, where lunch is served at noon. A $3 donation is requested for the lunches provided at these sites, but the program will accept whatever an individual can afford. Visitors under 60 may eat at the congregate place for $7.20.

The program serves homebound seniors aged 60 and older and individuals with disabilities. The menus are approved by a registered dietician and delivered to recipients’ homes, allowing deliverers to do a wellness check on the individuals they serve. The service provides a socialization component to the lives of seniors whose face-to-face daily interaction may only be with a Meal’s staffer. Cady said, “For many of them, we are the only family they see.” Sometimes, meal deliverers find an individual in distress or incapacitated and must call for help. They are the first responders who seek emergency care on another’s behalf.

The Adams and Brown Meals on Wheels served 41,585 individuals in 2022 and have done nearly 6000 a little over mid-way through the first quarter of 2023. Cady shared that there is a waiting list due to a lack of funding. A small portion of funding for the program comes from Passport, and an Adams County levy shared with Adams County Senior Citizens. Donations are crucial and much appreciated.

The Defender had the opportunity to observe a morning at the ABCAP facility in West Union, followed by riding alongside driver/deliverer Lisa Thompson. At the same time, we made our rounds in West Union and Blue Creek, Holly Johnson, Adams County Director of Economic and Community Development, joined Danny Hayslip on his Peebles route.

The tagline for the local Meals on Wheels is “We’re more than just a meal,” which is evident once one takes a ride and experiences the service firsthand. The hot meals are ready-to-eat and delivered to the participant’s home four days a week. There is insufficient funding to sustain a Wednesday delivery, so people receive hot meals on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Mondays, Meals on Wheels’ staff provide recipients with frozen meals or consumable goods for mid-week and weekend meals.

Thompson was in and out about 30 times during the trip, taking a hot meal, a bag of to-go with, and local newspapers to meal recipients. She warmly greeted those she served. Some folks welcomed a quick delivery and hello, while others required a little chat. We visited Maurice, who was gracious and allowed this reporter to take a photo of the exchange and invited us inside to see his Local Patriot Award. Corbett Phipps, whose mother-in-law, Mary, utilizes the Meals on Wheels services, couldn’t say enough good things about the program. His wife Carol said, “Getting the meal is the highlight of Mom’s day.”

“I enjoy the people,” said Thompson, who finds her job rewarding. She continued, “They are an extension of your family.” Holly Johnson said on the Peebles route of her day, “Meals on Wheels staff serve more than meals to Adams County’s older adults. They are so caring and compassionate on their daily visits to the homes they serve. They ensure no eligible senior goes hungry by serving hot and shelf-stable meals. I can’t thank ABCAP Meals on Wheels and its staff enough for allowing me to experience a day in their lives.”

The Defender celebrates and honors this vital program and appreciates the invitation to participate in this worthwhile effort. “More than just a meal,” – feeding body and soul – keep those wheels rolling.