James “Jimmy” E. Graham, age 74 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday March 22, 2023 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born November 13, 1948 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Everett and Thelma (Whaley) Graham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann (Baldwin) Graham, granddaughter Harley Stephens and daughter Kendra Stephens.

Survivors include children Alisa Ayers and Jerry of West Union, Jamie Chambers and William of West Union, Jason Graham of West Union and Vanessa Baldwin of West Union; brothers and sisters Gary Wayne Graham, Eugene Graham, Edith Graham and Leon Graham, all of Lynx; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.