Betty M. Gabbert, age 85, of West Union, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born on January 12, 1938, in Twin Valley, Scioto County, Ohio, the seventh of eight children to the late Carl and Jewel (Grizzell) Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Gabbert, Sr., who passed away in January 2004. She was also preceded in death by her seven siblings, her brothers Leo Miller, Harry Miller, and Bill Miller and her sisters, Vivian Herbert, Vicah Burchett, Vernice Hewitt, and Bonnie Miller.

Betty was a legal secretary, a Girl Scout leader, a Little League mom, the wife of a World War II veteran, and Valedictorian of the Winchester High School Class of 1955. As a mother, she believed that school lessons came first; that hard work paid off, that rules were for a reason and that a shortcut never led to quicker success. She loved her hair, her home, and things that were red- red jackets, red apples, red lipstick, and the Cincinnati Reds.

She is survived by one daughter, Gay Ann Gabbert; one son, Judge Roy E. (Amy) Gabbert, Jr.; and one granddaughter, Lucy Gabbert; all of West Union.

Betty chose to donate and bequeath her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine for medical education and research.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

