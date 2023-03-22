News Release

Ohio has officially declared this week as Severe Weather Preparedness Week to provide information and resources to residents on how to combat extreme weather. The state will be sharing safety tips and educational information throughout the week. There was also be a statewide tornado drill for residents, schools and businesses on March 22.

Know The Warning Signs:

• Look for dark skies with hints of green

If you spot dark clouds on the horizon or a sky with hints of green, take it as a signal that a tornado could be coming and that you should be cautious. The green sky effect is created when a setting sun meets with a thick cloud made of water droplets and ice particles. A dark, green sky doesn’t always mean a tornado but the chance of one is high.

• The formation of a long, rotating cloud commonly known as the funnel cloud

A funnel cloud is the most commonly known sign of a tornado. A funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends from the base of a parent cloud. But, it is only considered to be a tornado when it touches the ground or has a debris cloud or dust whirl beneath it.

• Loud roaring noises

On a stormy day, if you hear a noise that sounds like a freight train, but you don’t live near train tracks, it may be time to take action. Tornadoes have been described as making loud noises akin to a rushing waterfall, stampeding bulls, or a freight train. It’s still best to rely on information from trusted sources, such as your local weather station or the news to know when it’s best to take shelter. Not all tornadoes are known for creating this sound, and the level of sound will always depend on the size and intensity of the tornado.

• Hail coming down

Tornadoes often form during thunderstorms or severe weather. If you see hail coming down, check for other signs of a tornado as this could be a sign one is on the way.

• Debris flying around in the area

Debris clouds themselves are another warning sign of tornadoes. As the name implies, a debris cloud is a rotating cloud of dust and debris beneath a funnel cloud or tornado. They are formed when a funnel cloud descends to the ground and begins collecting dust and loose objects. Loose objects in your property could become projectiles that can cause severe damage to your property or others. Ensure that all loose items in your yard are secured or stored away when not in use.