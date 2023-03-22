It was the first stocking in the state for Ohio’s trout stocking program in 2023 and quite possibly the last trout stocking for Adams Lake. Unless greater forces intervene, this is probably the end of the line for the annual Adams Lake trout stocking, a tradition that stretches back to 1997 when leftover trout from the recently purchased Castalia Trout Hatchery were first delivered to Adams Lake. For 26 years anglers from Adams County and neighboring counties have taken part in this annual ritual that has become ingrained into the fabric of Adams County’s sporting community. I don’t think there’s a fisherman in the county that hasn’t, at least once, tried to catch a trout from Adams Lake.

And the conditions couldn’t have been more ideal to stock and catch trout on what many consider the opening day of fishing season. With water temps in the low 40’s, and partly sunny but slightly overcast with calm winds, temperature hovering around the 50’s, the lake at normal pool and steady, and no rain forecast for a least a week, the trout fishing should be as good as its ever going to get at Adams Lake.

The great conditions for the last stocking couldn’t be any better to seal a memory on what it used to be like. I remember trout stocking that had to be delayed because the lake was frozen, I remember trout stocking in the snow and during a snow, I also remember the many wet springs that within days of the stocking torrential rains swept many of the trout over the dam and into the creek below and possibly straight to Brush Creek.

Although ODNR appears to have made their mind up about future trout stockings at Adams Lake, there might be some wiggle room. In Meigs County, Forked Run Lake was to be dropped from the stocking list, but sources from within the county informed me that the Meigs County Commissioners got so upset over ODNR’s decision to quit stocking Forked Run Lake that they stirred up some political headwinds and took their concerns up the ladder to the statehouse. The representative from District 94, Jay Edwards from Nelsonville, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, championed their cause. Edwards I’m sure had a conversation with someone, because in a letter dated March 8 to Chairman Edwards, the Chief of Division of Wildlife, Chief Kendra Wecker, is backtracking on the decision to halt trout stocking at Forked Run.

“However, after further internal communication, it was decided to continue stocking rainbow trout in Forked Run to better serve constituents in Meigs County.”

Chief Wecker goes on the say, “The Division of Wildlife will engage in additional public outreach and education, should any stocking changes occur in the future.”

Wecker closes by saying, “The updated trout stocking list, including stocking dates, … can be found at ohiodnr.gov.

Could Adams County Commissioners, our state representative, which is vacant now, or State Senator Terry Johnson, change some minds and would ODNR reverse course like they did in Meigs County?

Only if they hear from you.