Submitted by the Adams County Humane Society

It was one of those cold, dark and dreary mid-February mornings. Two furry pals were snuggled in their doghouse, warm bodies entwined and buried in blankets to protect them from winter’s chill. Hearing a stranger’s footsteps, Copper’s eyes opened. Still half-asleep, he shook himself awake to greet the possible friend standing by his gate. In hopes of a pat, maybe a treat, this gentle giant bounded over with a loving kiss. Morning, mister!

The blast from the gun ripped open the morning and sent a bullet hurtling through Copper’s nasal cavity to lacerate his tongue and lodge in his jaw. Five shots later, Sadie, slower to rouse, was drenched in blood and gasping for life. Such easy targets. The killer fled.

At 5 a.m. the Adams County Humane Agent, Meghann Fast, woke to the ring of her phone. She hurriedly dressed and raced to Peebles, in shock. She had been with these dogs a few days ago. As a new agent, her duties included supporting families and she enjoyed this aspect of her job. What had happened? Everything had been going so well.

Agent Fast met others at the home and transported the dogs to West Union for medical care. Copper lived, in pain, but he lived. Sadie was not so lucky. The bleeding couldn’t be stopped.

The medical costs were staggering so Copper joined us at the Shelter where he is recuperating nicely. It seems that no one could blast away this darling dog’s happy spirit, although he does miss his Sadie and looks forward to an adoring home. WLWT5 even swooped in to tell his gruesome tale.

Sadly, this is what the Humane Society deals with all the time. Man’s cruelty to animals knows no limit. But then there are the others, the ones who step in to help – the humane agents, police, vets, volunteers, fosters and of course the adopters. We couldn’t do any of this without all of you.

If you could contribute to Copper’s $2,100 medical bill, it would be a big help. We are staggering under recent costs to assist the many dogs and cats in harm’s way. Our deepest thanks for your continued encouragement and support! If you would like to donate, go to https://givebutter.com/hsacoh and click “donate,” or stop into the shelter for an in-person donation.

The police search for this killer continues…