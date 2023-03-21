By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Postseason accolades have been passed out since the end of the 2-22-23 high school basketball season and one of those lists is the District 14 Basketball Coaches Association Girls and Boys All-District Teams, voted on by members of the Coaches Association.

Eleven student/athletes from Adams County earned All-District honors from the coaches, with North Adams’ Bransyn Copas and Peebles’ Payton Johnson earning First Team recognition. Rob Davis of North Adams was chosen as the Division III Girls Coach of the Year.

The full Coaches Association All-District lists follow.

BOYS

Division III

First Team: Xzander Ream, Zane Trace, Senior; Myles Montgomery, Minford, Sophomore; Bransyn Copas, North Adams, Junior; Connor Lintz, Northwest, Junior; Jace Copley, Valley, Junior

Second Team: Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay, Senior; Bennett Kayser, Minford, Sophomore; Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth, Senior; Jackson Schwamburger, Wheelersburg, Senior; Colten Buckle, Lucasville Valley, Senior

Third Team: Joedy Ater, Adena, Junior; Casey Cline, Westfall, Senior; Joe Hannah, Minford, Senior; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, Senior; Cory Reed, Peebles, Senior; DeAndre Berry, Portsmouth, Junior

Honorable Mention: Davis Kearns, Adena, Senior; Caleb Jimison, Eastern Brown, Senior; Dalton Black, Huntington, Senior; George Arnett, Valley, Senior; Ian Waits, Lynchburg-Clay, Senior; Jackson Shoemaker, Minford, Sophomore; Jayce Rothwell, North Adams, Sophomore;Tanner Bolin, Northwest, Junior; Mason Sims, Peebles, Senior; Brent McGuire, Piketon, Junior; Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth, Senior; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, Senior; Connor Smith, Southeastern, Junior; Brody Clark, Westfall, Junior; Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg, Senior; Kyle Stonerock, Zane Trace, Senior

Division III Player of the Year: Xzander Ream, Zane Trace, Senior

Division III Coach of the Year: Josh Shoemaker, Minford

Division III Assistant Coach of the Year: David Mash, Zane Trace

Division IV

First Team: Levi Sampson, Green, Senior; T.J. Mootz, Fairfield, Senior; Dax Estep, Paint Valley, Senior; Chase Carter, Western Latham, Senior; Landon Barnett, Whiteoak, Senior

Second Team: Neil Liest, Eastern Pike, Senior; Drew Haggy, Western Latham, Sophomore; Dominic Sparks, Notre Dame, Senior; Myles Beasley, Glenwood, Senior; Tyler Sommer, South Webster, Junior

Third Team: Cody Metzler, Notre Dame, Junior; Malachi Loper, Portsmouth Clay, Sophomore; Jace White, Eastern Pike, Junior; Gabe McBee, Green, Senior; Connor Darnell, Manchester, Junior; Austin Baughman, Portsmouth East, Senior

Honorable Mention: Kenny Fowler, Clay, Junior; Brewer Tomlinson, Eastern Pike, Freshman; Wyatt Collins, Fairfield, Senior; Dalton Jackson, Glenwood, Senior; Abe McBee, Green, Junior; Drew Kennedy, Manchester, Junior; Landon Barbarits, Notre Dame, Sophomore; Cole Miller, Paint Valley, Senior; Landon Pernell, Sciotoville, Senior; Eli Roberts, South Webster, Sophomore; Kam Janes, Western, Sophomore; Carson Emery, Whiteoak, Senior

Division IV Player of the Year: Levi Sampson, Green, Senior

Division IV Coach of the Year: J.D. King, Green

Division IV Assistant Coach of the Year: Tyler Jimison, Western Latham

GIRLS

Division III

First Team: Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, Senior; Emma Garrison, Adena, Junior; Payton Johnson, Peebles, Junior; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, Senior; Peyton Magee, Fairfield, Senior

Second Team: Keetyn Hupp, North Adams, Senior; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, Freshman; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, Senior; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, Junior; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, Junior

Third Team: Kenlie Jones, North Adams, Junior; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, Sophomore; Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg, Senior; Gabby Pernell, Southeastern, Junior; Emma Hinshaw, Huntington, Junior; Natalie Cooper, Piketon, Senior; Jazzlyn Lamerson, Piketon, Senior; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, Junior

Honorable Mention: Sydney Ater, Adena, Junior; Sarah Clark, Eastern Brown, Senior; Faith Donley, Fairfield, Junior; Allie Baker, Huntington, Sophomore; Addison West, Lynchburg-Clay, Junior; Lindsee Williams, Minford, Sophomore; Laney Ruckel, North Adams, Senior; Faith Jewett, Northwest, Senior; Caydence Carroll, Peebles, Junior; Ali Taylor, Piketon, Junior; Savannah Cantrell, Portsmouth, Sophomore; Alexia Deaver, Portsmouth West, Senior; Reese Ruckel, Southeastern, Freshman; Bella Claxon, South Webster, Junior; Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg, Junior

Division III Player of the Year: Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, Senior

Division III Coach of the Year: Rob Davis, North Adams

Division III Assistant Coach of the Year: Debbie Forsythe, Eastern Brown

Division IV

First Team: Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame, Senior; Gracie Ashley, Notre Dame, Junior; Averi McFadden, Paint Valley, Senior; Kenzi Ferneau, Western Latham, Senior; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, Junior

Second Team: Cylie Weaver, Eastern Pike, Sophomore; Maggie Swayne, Portsmouth Clay, Senior; Ella Kirby, Notre Dame, Junior; Kendall Dye, Paint Valley, Senior; Dylan O’Rourke, Glenwood, Senior

Honorable Mention: Morgan McCloy, Clay, Senior; Laken Gullett, Eastern Pike, Freshman; Cadence Williams, Glenwood, Senior; Anna Knapp, Green, Senior; Kamryn Bradford, Notre Dame, Senior; Karris Dye, Paint Valley, Freshman; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Western, Senior; Darby Yeager, Whiteoak, Sophomore;

Division IV Player of the Year: Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame, Senior

Division IV Coach of the Year: J.D. McKenzie, Notre Dame

Division IV Assistant Coach of the Year: Anthony Maynard, Glenwood.