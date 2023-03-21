By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The annual tradition of the C-103 Senior All Star game will continue this Friday night (March 24) as the senior girls and boys basketball standouts of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference get one last opportunity to showcase their skills for local basketball fans. The action will begin at 6 p.m. at North Adams High School with the girls game, with the usual array of activities surrounding the games themselves.

Besides the basketball action, there will be the always popular Slam Dunk contest along with the Three-Point Shootout. DreamCatcher Communications employees will also be among the crowd selling Split-The-Pot tickets and once again, the profits of the evening will go towards ten $1,000 scholarships, with the 2023 recipients announced on Friday night. Admission to the All Star night at NAHS is $8.

The rosters for the Senior All Star Game are as follows:

Girls Red Team: Ashleigh Dunn (Manchester), Peyton Magee (Fairfield), Rylee Leonard (Eastern Brown), Anne Murphy (Fayetteville), Riley Finn (Ripley), Sarah Clark (Eastern Brown), Kalyn Rich (Lynchburg), Lily McFarland (Peebles), Payton Stapleton (West Union).

Coaches: Sidney Pell (Peebles), Josh Stackhouse (Fairfield)

Girls White Team: Keetyn Hupp (North Adams), Laney Ruckel (North Adams), McKenzie Dotson (Eastern Brown), Taylor Smith (Eastern Brown), Bry Price (Lynchburg), Brea Stout (North Adams), Brooke Campbell (Whiteoak)

Coaches: Rob Davis (North Adams), Ron Harris (Whiteoak)

Boys Red Team: Landon Barnett (Whiteoak), Carson Emery (Whiteoak), Branson Grooms (West Union), Ian Waits (Lynchburg), Mason Sims (Peebles), Bryce Binkley (Lynchburg), Gunner Bennington (Fairfield), T.J. Mootz (Fairfield), Jarod Akers (Ripley), Caleb Jimison (Eastern Brown), Zane Knechtly (Peebles), A.J. Attinger (Fayetteville), Giacomo Pegan (Fayetteville), Mekhi Carsby (Ripley)

Coaches: Ryan Barnett (Whiteoak)Quentin Williams (Fairfield)

Boys White Team: Colby Harover (West Union), Aaron Lucas (Manchester), Evan DeAtley (Whiteoak), Brady Chisman (Lynchburg), Cory Reed (Peebles), Dillon Ragan (North Adams), Ansh Singh (Ripley), Kamden Buttelwerth (North Adams), Austin Snider (Fayetteville), Logan Shope (Lynchburg), Jonas Jakeway (Fayetteville), Chayston Shields (Ripley), Luken Roades (Whiteoak)

Coaches: Nathan Copas (North Adams), D.J. McCommons (Fayetteville)

Boys Red Team Cheerleaders: Sophia Murphy (Eastern Brown), Lys Davis (Eastern Brown), Alyssa Kendall (North Adams), Kelsey Cornette (North Adams), Morgan Blythe (North Adams), Bailey Bellamy (Ripley), Hayley Dozier (Fayetteville), Hallie Haines (Fairfield), Emily Robinson (Lynchburg), Rylee Oglesby (Lynchburg), Bri Dunigan (Peebles)

Boys White Team Cheerleaders: Samara Donley (Lynchburg), Emma Farley (Manchester), Alayna McIntosh (Fairfield), Morgan Kell (North Adams), Miranda Raines (North Adams), Bailey Joy Davis (Ripley), Emmalee Jimison (Eastern Brown), Liberty Burns (Lynchburg), Serena Lowe-Deems (Peebles), Emily Teague (Whiteoak), Emma Griffin (West Union)