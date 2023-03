Competing in the recent OHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament, West Union High School junior Scotlyn Adams picked up the 100th win of her outstanding high school career. Adams, pictured above with WUHS Wrestling Coach Michael Felts, competed in the state wrestling tournament along with fellow Dragons Leena Blanton, Alexis Cowan and Ethan Cantrell. Look for a full report on the Dragons’ efforts at the state tourney in next Wednesday’s edition of The People’s Defender.