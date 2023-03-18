Submitted News

The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 in Seaman is proud to announce that North Adams High School senior Alex Shupert is a 2022-2023 Americanism and Government Test state winner. The test is given at high schools in Ohio every fall with approximately 60,000 students representing 500 high schools participating annually.

Post 633 and Auxiliary Unit 633 provide the test to North Adams High School students each year. Alex is the seventh state winner from North Adams in the last 11 years.

Due to basketball playoffs, Alex was unable to participate in the trip to Gettysburg and Washington D.C. that state winners took in early March. He will be honored at a dinner, held at the Post for all this year’s North Adams winners.