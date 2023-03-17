Submitted News

Adams County recently said “Thank You” to Jill Wright, the Executive Director of Adams County Children Services for her 31 years of service. Board members, staff members, agency directors, elected officials, State Department Directors and family and friends filled the Living Wright Winery Friday night for a celebration that included singing and storytelling.

Dawn Grooms shared a list of Jill’s famous sayings, while Sonya Meyer and Ashlee Moore kept the crowd in tears with many stories of their boss. Jill’s beautiful voice filled the room from time to time through the evening with “I’m going to let it shine” when there was a transition in the party activities.

“I am so appreciative of all the support I have received through the years,” said Wright. “For a successful career, I had to surround myself with amazing, educated and passionate employees. I will always consider myself a champion of children and wish the agency and new leadership nothing but the best.”

Angie Richmond, Director of Adams County Job and Family Services said, “Jill has devoted her life career to helping children. She has maintained a positive attitude in a very challenging field while advocating for children daily. Her unlimited hours in her profession have made such a difference in so many children and families in Adams County. I have enjoyed working with her and wish her the best in her retirement”.

Liz Lafferty, Superintendent of Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities added. “Thirty one years of working with Jill in the social services field has been a fast thirty one years. When you go to work each and every day to make a difference in a life, it never seems like work. I wish Jill all the best and I know we are going to see her supporting her community and passions in many new ways.” The evening of tributes concluded with various karaoke songs to reflect the decades of serving Adams County.”