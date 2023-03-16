West Union High School will be the “place to be” on Sunday, March 19 for the most anticipated basketball game of the year. One again, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers will bring his team to the court hoping to finally hang a defeat on the Venture Hawks. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. March is DD Awareness Month. Individuals with developmental disabilities want you to know that inclusion matters. Conscious inclusion fosters empowerment and community. Encourage our friends with developmental disabilities as valued citizens of Adams County and promote full participation in the community.