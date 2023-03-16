Introducing new business owner - Corey Kuttler of Peebles

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Corey Kuttler wants to be “Close-Up” and get to know your business. He’s the man behind the camera and offers creative marketing options for you and your organization. “I can do the writing and the production side. One thing that distinguishes me is my communication by storytelling,” explains Kuttler.

From neighboring Brown County, Kuttler joined the Air Force about a year after high school. He said, “I was fortunate and blessed to have a job as a broadcast journalist.” The program, now called Mass Communications, trains individuals from the Armed Services of the United States in broadcasting. Kuttler trained in communications and was in the Air Force for six years.

Kuttler returned to the Adams County area in 2020 with his wife Haley, who teaches high school Spanish in Peebles. He briefly worked for a local radio station and is thankful for his time there. He knew that, ultimately, he wanted to return to what he was trained to do, “I wanted to get back to my passion and what I’m good at, which is video.”

Seeing a market need here in Adams County, Kuttler decided to get back into his video, storytelling, and social media niche. He said, “My ideal client is somebody who already advertises in markets.” He hopes businesses would welcome the professional services he could lend to their business by putting their story into video. “I can tailor the video content to specific platforms,” said Kuttler. Then, clients can use that content to promote themselves on any social media outlet. He continued, “The better the content – it says something about your image.”

When you visit Kuttler’s website at www.closeup.video , his work is creative and professional. He’s a skilled content creator and enjoys putting the pieces together for a completed work.

Video is an effective way to communicate one’s message, especially through social media. Kuttler believes using multimedia sources to present their message is a best practice. “That’s when things are firing on all cylinders,” he said. He explains the advantage of video, “It lives and breathes on whatever platform it’s used.”

The Close-up website contains many examples of Kuttler’s work. He also includes examples of his work in the Air Force. His work speaks for itself and proves Kuttler to be an experienced artisan and intuitive in his placement of sound bites, music, and mood setting.

Kuttler has completed projects for the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, and the Secretary of the Air Force. He shared that the highlight of his Air Force career was being chosen to make a video of the Secretary of the Air Force’s opening speech. Kuttler said, “I had some really cool opportunities that many people wouldn’t have gotten because I was at the headquarters.”

Kuttler knows the importance of serving locally. He said, “I’m staying here – my roots are planted.” He wants to meet potential clients and talk face-to-face. Kuttler takes pride in his work and wants to create products that enhance his client’s marketing reach. He considers this opportunity a blessing and is grateful for the privilege of telling others’ stories.

Kuttler said, “I don’t take that lightly.” Realizing that social media has a massive reach for the young, old, and everyone in between, he said, “It’s on us to communicate the right message. I’m here to add value to your brand.”