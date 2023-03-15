Tornado and storm damage was reported in many areas over the last few weeks. Our little ¼ mile lane took a beating. Considering what happened in other areas, I supposed the damage was minimal. However, when mature trees twist and come down on top of fences, roofs, and power lines, it doesn’t feel minimal at the time. Gutters were twisted, shingles gone, lawn furniture thrown and broken, power boxes were ripped from houses, tree debris was everywhere. Homes near us had roofs blown off, windows sucked out, a deck thrown upside-down into a different part of the yard, a porch swing ripped off and thrown into the pond, shed doors missing, and many things in the yard twisted and shattered into pieces. Our tornado was just an F0.

The wind gusted furiously well into the night and early morning hours, but with no power, everything was pitch black and quiet. We could hear things outside banging around and would occasionally hear another tree come crashing down, but we couldn’t see where it was or what it was going to damage. It was eerie.

The next morning, neighbors came out to survey the damage in the light of day. Including a live power line down across our road, it was a mess. What really boggles my mind is that a blue blow-up ball that my kids used in the pool last summer was still sitting in the grass next to our deck, un-moved. How does that even happen? You’d think it would be blown into the next county. How is it that some things get completely destroyed and others are un-touched? Luck?

Neighbors met together on the street and decided who needed help first, and everyone grabbed a chainsaw. One neighbor brought a Bobcat. Another brought a trailer. Our electrician even brought coffee. Everyone worked together, and by the end of the next evening most of it was cleaned up and everyone had a nice stack of firewood in their backyards. It was great to see people come together like that.

As my husband and I walked the lane, we noticed that most of the trees that came down were pines. They were big and beautiful, but not deeply rooted. A couple of

ancient oaks snapped, but they were rotted in the middle. The trees that stood against the storm were solid inside and their roots ran deep.

I couldn’t help but compare it to the ‘storms’ that have rolled up in our lives recently. I know some of you can relate. Our family barely has time to come up for air from one disaster when we are hit with another, leaving plans and good intentions twisted and broken. Some of these storms are mild, but others feel like tornados. We can feel the weight of the destruction without the weather center rating it for us. When there is one emotional F0 on top of another, it eventually feels like an F5.

We can’t control what happens to us, but we can control how we respond. Unlike that blow-up ball, I refuse to sit back and hope that luck will pull us through. I won’t let the rot of bad circumstances make me weak on the inside like those oaks. And I refuse to let the storm up-root everything we’ve worked for. I won’t hide in the dark, afraid of what might come crashing down, cringing at what it might damage next.

The one thing that has always, always, always gotten me through the storms of life is being deeply rooted in God’s word. It is the one thing that never changes. It’s my constant. My touchstone. It makes me strong on the inside and keeps me from being completely destroyed.

If you watch The Chosen, this reminded me of a very powerful scene in episode 8 of season 3. Jesus told the disciples to get in a boat and meet him on the other side of the sea. On their way across, a huge storm rolled up, and no matter how hard they rowed, the boat was going nowhere. Ready to capsize from the amount of water they were taking in, they were fearful of drowning.

Through the torrents of rain, they could see Jesus walking out to them across the water. Simon was angry because he had given up everything to follow Jesus, yet the storms in his personal life kept beating him down. He yelled out, in anger, asking Jesus why he kept allowing bad things to happen to them when they were doing everything they were asked to do? Jesus answered that keeping our focus on

him during the storms prove the genuineness of our faith. They strengthen us. Jesus then called Simon out onto the water with him. Simon stepped out, and as long as he kept his eyes on Jesus, he walked safely over the waves. However, the minute he took his eyes off of Jesus and started focusing on the danger of the storm around him, he sank.

Such is life. God didn’t promise us that storms won’t happen. In fact, he told us that they definitely would. This isn’t heaven. We live in a broken world. But he promised to be right there beside us during the cleanup, building our strength to withstand life’s unpleasantness, while also building our faith in him. The disciples needed that strength to spread the Good News to other nations.

So do we.

Keep your eyes on Jesus, friends! Storms definitely shake us, but when we know how the story ends, we will not be destroyed. It is never a total loss when there is heaven to gain.

Have a blessed week!