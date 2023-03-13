William C. Brown, 72, of West Union, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 18,1950 in Galveston, Texas. He wass preceded in death by parents Chester and Hilda (Stewart) Brown.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Judith (Lawler) Brown of West Union, one daughter, JoAnna Lauren (Stuard) Lax of Maysville, Kentucky; two sons, Carl Christian Brown of Catskill, New York and Nathan Whitt of Dunnellon, Florida; two grandchildren, Alilia and Sophia Whitt of Dunnellon, Florida; one brother, Stewart (Linda) Brown of Louisville, Kentucky; and numerous family and friends.

Bill was an artist from a young age, having exhibits starting at 12 years old. He exhibited in Houston, Texas, New York, New York, Santa Fe, New Mexico and Kalamazoo, Michigan. He painted murals throughout Ohio and Kentucky. He worked as an Art and Special Education teacher for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District for many years.

The public visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the West Union Presbyterian Church, 104 South Second Street, West Union, Ohio.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, also at the West Union Presbyterian Church. Reverend Dr. David Sugarbaker and Pastor Owen Applegate will officiate.

The public interment is at the West Union Village Cemetery, 5096 Pumpkin Ridge Road, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.