Teresa L. Hawkins, age 63 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born July 21, 1959 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Junior David and Mona Sue (Broyles) Eubanks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Randy Powell and great grandson Salem Applegate.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Lynn Hawkins of Alaska and Amanda Hawkins of Blue Creek; son Scott Hawkins and Karen of West Union; several brothers and sisters; seven grandchildren, Brandshy Hawkins, Tien Hawkins, Raistlin Hawkins, Jester Powell, Starlynn Powell, Alex Groves and Haly Groves; and three great grandchildren, Aurora Burkhardt, Taylor Hawkins and Lilth Burkhardt.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the family’s convenience.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with serving the family.