Jean Ann Green, 81 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jean Ann was born on February 10, 1942, in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elza and Anna (Johnson) Walls. Jean Ann attended the Union Hill Community Church. She took great pride in caring for her family and home, as well as working as a nurse’s assistant.

In addition to her parents, Jean Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Green, who passed away in December 2011. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Archie Walls and Charles Walls; and by her sisters, Imogene Purtee and Dorothy Henize.

Jean Ann is survived by her daughters, Tina (Terry) Myers and Gay (Craig) McFarland, and by her son, Russell (Sandie) Hanson, all of Peebles. Jean Ann will be missed by her six grandchildren and her 12 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 pm at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Brian Fulton will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.