By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Make plans to join other seniors for our “Lunch, Cards & Bingo” Day on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 11am-3:30pm here at the Senior Center. Lunch will be sponsored by Queen City Hospice – Steve Jesse and Fun Bingo calling and prizes will be sponsored by Promedica (formerly Heartland Hospice) – Jacinda Brown. Come and have some fun at this free event!

The Power of Powdered Milk – Powdered milk has a similar nutrition profile as regular milk, but with a better shelf life and cheaper price tag. As it provides a source of protein, calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin A – it’s bone building qualities are top notch! Adding it to recipes adds extra calories and protein, which is especially important for those looking to gain weight or who need extra protein due to certain health conditions.

When buying powdered milk at the grocery store, look for it in the dry goods, or baking, section rather than the dairy aisle. For the best price, compare all options available and pay attention to the unit price, which tells how much it costs for the same amount of milk in different sized packages. Typically, the larger the package, the more cost efficient the product is.

Powdered milk should be stored in a cool, dry place for up to one year. Once opened, powdered milk can be stored in an airtight container for up to three months, or up to three years in a freezer. Once prepared into fluid milk, keep for five to seven days in the refrigerator, or up to three months in the freezer.

So, what can you do with powdered milk? ADD IT! It can be added to baked goods that call for regular milk. COOK IT! It can be used in any recipe that calls for fresh milk. DRINK IT! To make fluid milk from powdered milk, mix the powder with water according to package directions. Prepare the night before so it is well chilled. BOOST WITH IT! Add a tablespoon of powdered milk to recipes such as pasta sauces, soups, smoothies, and casseroles to add extra protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Uses for Dried Milk:

· Sour Cream – Simply mix 1/3 cup dry milk with 3/4 cup plain yogurt to replace sour cream. This works great for low-fat dip. If you’re planning to bake with it, add 1 teaspoon cornstarch to stabilize the yogurt.

· Regular Milk – Whenever a recipe calls for 1 cup of regular milk, simply mix 1/3 cup of dry milk in with the dry ingredients and 1 cup water in with the wet.

· Evaporated Milk – Mix 1/3 cup dry milk with 1/2 cup water. This replaces a small (5 oz.) can of evaporated milk.

· Sweetened Condensed Milk – Mix 1/3 cup dry milk and 1/2 cup cold water. Microwave until hot and steamy then add 1/2 cup sugar. Let stand in refrigerator four (4) hours. This replaces a 13 oz. can.

· White Sauce – Mix 1/3 cup dry milk, 3 teaspoons melted butter and 3 Tablespoons flour to form a paste. Slowly add 1 cup water or milk and whisk until smooth. You may add onions, cheese, mushrooms, etc. and serve over pasta.

· Hot Chocolate Mix- Mix one 24 oz. box of dry milk with 1 cup non-dairy creamer, 2 cups of powdered sugar, and one 16 oz. container instant chocolate drink mix and store in a large, tightly sealed container. Then mix about 1/2 cup with 1 cup boiling water for delicious hot chocolate.

