Tye Aaron Scaff, originally from Peebles, Ohio, was born on June 17, 1978 and departed for his Heavenly home February 24, 2023, in Warrior, Alabama.

Tye is survived by his mother, Barbie Boyd (Dave Hickey) and father Randy (Kelly) Scaff, grandmothers Teresa Jones and Sylvia (Jeff) Adkins; sister Shawntae (Nathan) Johnson; brother Jaysen Daulton; nephews Skyler Daulton, Zeke Johnson and Case Johnson; sisters Samantha (Johnathan) Dye and April Best; special little buddies Brooklyn, Braylen, Zayden, and Xavier (affectionately known as FatFats); aunts Susan (Travis) Rayburn, Dee (JD) Rosselot, Rachael (Lee) Newberry, Talitha (Michael) Parks, and Amanda (Chad) Williams; uncles Aaron Scaff, Elisha (Jessie) Scaff, Kelly (Mona) Jones, Jimmy (Angie) Jones and Timmy Bates; his good buds Dave, Von, Billy, T.J., Scott and Jimbo; as well as many cousins.

He was prerceded in death by his grandfathers, Elijah Scaff and Joel Bates; grandmother Mollie Scaff; his great grandmother Opal (Granny) Boyd; and step grandmother Ruth Bates.

Tye loved the outdoors and nature. He loved hiking, fishing, ginseng and yellow root hunting. Tye was a practical joker that loved to get a laugh. He had a big heart and was a good brother and uncle. He also loved going to church with his Grandma Jones. He loved spending time with family. He will be sadly missed by all, but the imprint and memories he made with everyone will always live on.

Tye’s Celebration of Life service will be on Tye’s birthday, June 17, 2023 at Church 180, located at 2556 Moores Road in Seaman, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – noon with memorial services beginning at noon. Dinner will be held after the service.

Memorials can be made to the Church 180 Children’s Outreach.