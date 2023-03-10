By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

March 12th, 2023 – time to spring forward! We’ll advance our clocks at 2 a.m. and prepare for longer days. Daylight Saving Time is another way March teases us with warmer weather and sunny days.

March is full of chaos and often feels like the rollercoaster of months. Perhaps that’s why it is named after the Roman god of war. It’s also the start of spring cleaning and early yard work. There are days when you open your windows and days when the fireplace is still roaring.

Statistically, March is the most unproductive month in the U.S. But let’s not hate March – think of all the things that make March fun. For those who love movies, the March 12 is Oscar Night. It’s always entertaining to see what the stars are wearing and who wins what, and hopefully, no one will get slapped this year. For basketball fans, March Madness starts with the first four games in Dayton, Ohio. And for TV watchers, Ted Lasso’s final season begins on the 15th, and Blake Shelton wraps up his time on The Voice.

Women’s History and D.D. Awareness are recognized in March. Eating pie on Pi Day 3.14 is only days away. St. Patrick’s Day is March 17, so prepare to get your green on and avoid getting pinched. March is the month of spring break for many students and a time for families and college students to head down south.

This month is good for walks or a spring ski trip in the mountains. And there’s also the great full moon. Animals start waking from their winter slumber. And the Vernal Equinox (when the sun is directly above the equator) occurs around the 20th or 21st.

Even if it robs you of some sleep, spring forward to enjoy all this month offers. March into new growth, beginnings, and awakenings.