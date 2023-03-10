Bobby Utterback, 51 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at his residence after an extended illness.

Bobby was born on August 6, 1971, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of the late William and Connie (Hudgel) Utterback. Bobby worked as an equipment operator for Barrett Construction and attended the Word Church of Adams County, in Cherry Fork. He belonged to the Laborers Union Local #265 in Hamilton, and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #18 in Franklin.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his sister, Paula Jones. Bobby is survived by his wife, Amy (Breeze) Utterback, whom he married on February 7, 2006. Bobby also leaves his sons, Jordan (Hannah) Eldridge and Tanner Utterback, both of Cherry Fork; his brother, Bill (Melissa) Utterback of Springfield; his sisters, Kendra (Clyde) DeLong of Cherry Fork and Kim (Nate) Rodgers of Bainbridge; as well as his stepsister, Amanda Geddie of Centerville. Bobby will be missed by his grandchildren, Traeton, Taylea, and Tasen, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Word Church of Adams County in the Cherry Fork School Gymnasium. A celebration of life, officiated by Robbie Blythe, will follow the gathering of family and friends, beginning at 3 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.