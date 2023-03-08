John W. Inskeep, 93 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.

John was born on January 3, 1930 in Adams County, Ohio, the son of the late John M and Lesta (Carter) Inskeep. He worked as a dock worker for Pennington Bread, and at Cincinnati Milacron, alongside his farming work.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Leona (Askren) Inskeep, whom he married on March 23, 1958, and who passed away on April 13, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his son, Charles Inskeep; and his brother, Donald Inskeep.

John is survived by his daughters, Linda Gayle (Bill) Blevins, of Moore’s Hill, Indiana and Vickie (Bob) O’Brien of West Union; as well as his sons, Keith (Lisa) Inskeep of Minster, Ohio, Gary (Tammy) Inskeep of McAllen, Texas and Timmy (Tangie) Inskeep of Winchester; his stepsons, Terry (Joann) Gotherman and Gary (Shellie) Gotherman, both of Winchester; and his sister Della (Loren) West of Union, Ohio. John will be missed by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.