Wanda V. Bonecutter, 90 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Wanda was born on April 5, 1932, in Pickerington, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward T and Florence “Bernice” (Kyser) Bennett. Wanda was a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church and the Ohio Eastern Star, Chapter #440, in Groveport, Ohio. Wanda took great pride in caring for her family and home and she loved to bowl.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Bonecutter, who passed away in October 2020.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Nancy L Ragan of Winchester. She is also survived by her brother, Bob (Joyce) Bennett of Columbus. Wanda will be missed by her grandson, Glen (Katie) Ragan and her great-grandchildren, Dillon Ragan and Natalie Ragan.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5 – 7 pm at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Calling hours will also be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, prior to the funeral service.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Greg Roberts will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery, in Peebles.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Wanda’s name to the North Adams Athletic Boosters, in care of Amie Gardner, 96 Green Devil Drive, Seaman, Ohio 45679.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.