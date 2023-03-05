Beverly Ann (Edmiston) Stephenson, age 79, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at her residence. She was born on October 11, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Clarence and Esther (Yochum) Edmiston. She retired in 1996 from the State Library of Ohio (Bookmobile) after 34 and a half years. She joined the Winchester United Methodist Church in March 1956. She was the Valedictorian of her class in 1961 and was the Winchester Township Clerk for 24 years replacing her Dad when he died. She played the piano for many weddings in the community, loved to read, work crossword puzzles that weren’t too hard, helped with church activities when she was able and sent cards and notes to people.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gerald (Jerry) Stephenson on March 6, 2014. They were married on May 14, 1966. Two daughters were born to them, Becky (Doug) Gunter and Mitzi (John) Corrill. She had three grandsons, Ryan (Hannah) Unger, Kraig (Jordyn) Unger and Kyle (Abby) Corrill; two great granddaughters that she loved, Kynnady and Kynnley and has another great grandchild on the way.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Winchester United Methodist Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Greg Roberts will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 1 – 3 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Winchester United Methodist Church, PO Box 123, Winchester, OH 45697.