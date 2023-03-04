SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Dallas Wilkinson

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Jessica Kremin, Jason Kremin, Jedd Wilkinson

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball, Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Messing around with friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Messing up plays, missing layups

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating Fairfield to go to district finals in soccer my junior year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lil Uzi Vert

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Montana

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Hacksaw Ridge”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing basketball against Trudi

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Enlist in the Marines or work construction