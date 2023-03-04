SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Dallas Wilkinson
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Jessica Kremin, Jason Kremin, Jedd Wilkinson
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Messing around with friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Messing up plays, missing layups
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Fairfield to go to district finals in soccer my junior year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Uzi Vert
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Montana
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Hacksaw Ridge”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Impractical Jokers
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing basketball against Trudi
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Enlist in the Marines or work construction