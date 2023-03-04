By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After leadinghis team to their third consecutive Southern Ohio Independent League Super Bowl title, Peebles quarterback Zane Knechtly has again been named as the SOIL ” Black Bull Player f the Year”.

Black Bull Capital Partners is a financial firm based out of Cincinnati, Ohio with a local site in West Union. The Black Bull Capital Partners “Bull of The Year” trophy started in 2020 as a Player of the Year award for the SOIL football league. The trophy is the league’s version of the Heisman Trophy where coaches around the league vote for the player most deserving of the trophy based their on-field performance.

Black Bull Capital Partners saw this as an opportunity to give back to the community and inspire the youth to work hard and do great things.

For more information about Black Bull Capital Partners contact Aaron Davis at (937) 205-2962.