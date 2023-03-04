By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Food Insecurity – Nutrition on a Budget – Food and nutrition insecurity is a term to describe when someone is unable to access or afford enough food or enough nutritious food for their overall health and well-being. Food and nutrition insecurity doesn’t always mean that someone goes without food; it can mean that they’re not getting the healthiest kind of food. This can be because nutritious foods may be hard to find in some communities or because they can be too expensive for many to afford.

The United States Department of Agriculture breaks food insecurity into two categories:

· Low food security is when the food you eat is lower-quality or isn’t very appealing, and you don’t have many choices. But you typically get enough food.

· Very low food security is when you can’t get food when you need to or you have to eat less because you don’t have money or other ways to get it. Adults in low-income, food-insecure conditions are more likely to get diseases.

Nutritious foods may be too expensive for some people, which limits healthy food choices. Foods that are cheaper and easier to get tend to be lower-quality foods that are high in added sugars, saturated fat and sodium (salt).

A diet that includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, and lean proteins is important for good health, especially if you have diabetes. Healthy eating is key to maintaining blood sugar levels in your target range. But the cost of nutritious foods can quickly add up.

Healthy Eating: Not “One Size Fits All”

Diabetes meal plans for healthy eating are not one size fits all. Work with a diabetes care and education specialist to create a meal plan that fits your health needs, tastes, and budget. They’re there to help you make healthy food choices that work with your eating plan. Eating healthy to manage diabetes doesn’t have to be a hassle, and best of all, doesn’t have to break the bank.

Resource: Food and Nutrition Insecurity and Diabetes | CDC

Resources for You – Home-Delivered Meals – you may be eligible if you are age 60 or older. Contact the AAA7 for more information about nutrition programs in your area to support individuals living in their homes and communities. Call 1-800-582-7277 or info@aaa7.org.

2023 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program – New applications will be available soon – please note that you must re-apply each year if you have participated in the past. You can stay updated by calling the AAA7 Farmers Market Nutrition Program hotline at 1-800-343-8112 or e-mail farmersmarket@aaa7.org.

Just A Thought: “The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love.” ~Henry Miller