By Julia McCane-Knox

Create fond memories with your children by bringing them to Storytime. During this program, children learn early literacy, social, and emotional skills through fun and engaging stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities that center around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Ice Cream Storytime will be on Tuesday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. During this program, we will chant the rhyme “Five Scoops of Ice Cream,” create a Paper Ice Cream Name Craft, make Edible Ice Cream Playdough, and listen to “Gorilla Loves Vanilla” by Chae Strathie.

Giraffe Storytime will be on Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. During this program, we will create a Giraffe Finger Puppet, perform the “I’m a Groovy Giraffe” song, count spots on a giraffe, and listen to “I’m Not a Chair” by Ross Burach.

Fish Storytime will be on Thursday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. During this program, we will sing “Over in the Meadow,” make a Fish on a String Craft, and listen to “I Am Not a Fish!” by Peter Raymundo.

St. Patrick’s Day Storytime will be on Thursday, March 9 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Leprechaun Hand Print Craft, and listen to “The Itsy Bitsy Leprechaun” by Jeffrey Burton.

Explore art, discover enjoyable crafts, and make some new friends at our After School Programs. The After School Programs are recommended for children aged 6 to 11.

Create DIY Leprechaun Traps at our After School Program at any time from Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 10 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the North Adams Library. Make Painted Stencil Art Cork Coasters at our After School Program at any time from Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 9, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Peebles Library.

Construct a Paper Rainbow Craft at our After School Program at any time from Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 9 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library. Build a 3-D Bird and Nest Craft at our After School Program on Thursday, March 9 at any time from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library.

Looking for a fun and educational way to learn about storms? Check out our Imagination Lab Program: Storm in a Jar on Friday, March 10, at 3:30 p.m., at the Manchester Library. We will use a jar, shaving cream, and food coloring to create a colorful mini-storm! This program is recommended for all ages.

We supply snacks during all library programs and snacks are available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.