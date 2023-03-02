By Mark Carpenter

Though the Peebles varsity boys squad didn’t have the exceptional season that Indian fans are accustomed to, the future looks quite bright for the program, as the varsity program will be getting an influx of talent from the Indians’ JV squad, who recently completed an outstanding 16-2 campaign.

The Peebles JV, coached by Chris Reed, began the 2022-23 season with nine consecutive wins, before dropping a one-point game in overtime to Whiteoak. Their only other loss of the season came at the hands of the Fayetteville Rockets.

According to Coach Reed, the JV Indians were led in scoring by sophomores Garrett Shiveley (14.1) and Carson Reed (10.6) with freshman sharpshooter Paxton Ryan adding some big offensive games throughout the season. Point guard duties were handled by freshman Colyn Sims, whom Coach Reed says did a very nice job of getting the team into their offense, and also setting the tone defensively. Play in the paint was anchored by Jayce West, Payton Johnston, Bradley Shoemaker and Wyatt Smart, all of whom were described as “tenacious defenders and rebounders”.

“As a team defensively, we gave up 29.2 points a game,” said Coach Reed. “Our season’s success is due to the fact that they understood that controlling the game on defense was vital. Our post players dominated the paint both defensively and rebounding on both ends. I can’t say enough about this group of young men. They are a hard-working bunch of kids that were truly a joy to coach. This team was a true representation of my personality as a coach. They adopted my personality in being fiery competitors who took joy in playing team defense and holding the other team to one shot per possession.”

“If you played us, you knew that we were going to bring it for a full 28 minutes.”