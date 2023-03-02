Loving Adams County and getting things done

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

March is Women’s History Month. Last year the Defender celebrated a few of our female entrepreneurs in Adams County. This year, we will spotlight women in the community who are or have shown extraordinary leadership abilities, fostered kindness and community and supported inclusion throughout the county.

The Defender’s first spotlight shines on Holly Johnson, the Director of Adams County Economic and Community Development. Johnson is no stranger to the spotlight, as she celebrated her 24th year working for Adams County just a few weeks ago. Upon moving to the county and becoming a reporter for the Defender, this reporter learned that the name “Holly Johnson” pops up in most conversations that have anything to do with “getting ‘er done.”

“Holly Johnson is awesome,” If Holly doesn’t know it, no one does,” “She’s so kind,” Holly makes things happen,” – you get the picture. It’s no doubt that Johnson is a thinker and a doer, and the first thing one hears when one enters her office is a cheerful “What can I do for you today?”

Johnson started her career in economic and community development as an administrative assistant learning from the ground up what the job entailed. She said, “There’s no job too small, and there’s no job too big.”

Shirley Thompson is the administrative assistant and Johnson’s right-hand woman. The Economic and Community Development is a team of two, and that’s the way it has been for most of Johnson’s tenure. The department has brought in millions of dollars for the county. They write and administer grants completing the environmental piece, employment, ADA compliance, and every other component from start to finish. Johnson shares a list of the hats the department wears. She said, “We are analysts, catalysts, gap fillers, advocators, educators, and visionaries.”

Johnson chuckles and says that most days go differently than planned. Multiple calls, people popping in, fires to put out, and attending meetings keep Johnson busy and vigilant. She said, “The constituents are who we work for, and that’s where the need is, and that’s why you hear me say, ‘What can I do for you?’” Johnson wants to listen to the people “doing life” in Adams County – those who know the needs. She realizes that her office is not the know-all and see-all and that they need the folks in the county to share their needs and desires. She said, “It’s our job to fix it.” From water, sewer, broadband, and other infrastructure to tearing down buildings and cleaning up gas tanks and soil, Johnson stated, “It’s a continual evolution of work that we do here. We just try to make it a better place every day.”

To say Johnson’s attitude is always sunshine and roses would be to ignore the seriousness of her job and the hard work and frustrations she has experienced throughout the years. Patience is her virtue, and attention to detail is her practice. She explained, “You can’t say we want to put a waterline without a road. We must be able to see the future. We must put the industrial parks where they should be and ensure feasibility studies are completed.” And another crucial factor for Adams County is protecting the natural resources and the stunning beauty of its landscape. Johnson safeguards the land’s biodiversity by completing the appropriate studies before starting a project. Johnson knows better than anyone that Eco-tourism has sustained Adams County, and she honors and respects the environment that makes the county an exceptional place to visit.

“You can’t give up,” said Johnson when talking about meeting the needs of others. She said, “The word ‘No’ is a hurdle – you either go over it, under it, or around it, but you have to make it happen if there’s a need for it.” She discussed the 24-year-long process of getting the gas line for Adams County and seeing some light at the end of that tunnel. Johnson said, “You’re a piece of that puzzle that makes good things happen for good people. There’s no personal gain in this; if there is, you shouldn’t be in this seat.”

Johnson is a fan of small businesses and recognizes they are the backbone of America. Small businesses have proven successful and sustainable in Adams County. She said, “We have to help shore up entrepreneurship continuously, create industries that don’t have impediments, and create a maker’s space for folks to sell their wares.”

A disappointment for Johnson is silos and some folks not understanding the broader picture. She commented on obstacles like funding sources, timelines, and the politically charged system of operating with local, state, and federal regulations.

So, what has Johnson learned during her 24 years in economic and community development? She said, “This job will humble you. Integrity is a must in this job, and never give up.” Johnson keeps a post-it-note in her calendar that reminds her month to month of the top needs in the county. She remains diligent in her pursuit. She concluded, “You must love your county. We live in the most beautiful place – we have everything here.”

Later, speaking with Leann Puckett of Adams County’s Health and Wellness Coalition, she shared what she has learned from Johnson; Puckett echoes, “I’ve learned that you have to love the county you live and work in genuinely – and she does.” Puckett continued, “To care enough and look past today, not only tomorrow but the future. She works with what she can and gets us what she can at every level.”

When discussing the big picture and projects, Johnson reflects on a former Sociology teacher who described projects like panes in a window. Some are cracked, and others have entirely broken, but you can only fix one at a time, and once the window is whole – you start on a new one. There is a photo hung on Johnson’s office wall of the 11 contiguous miles of water line at Sunshine Ridge. Johnson said, “When I look at that picture of Sunshine Ridge, I can sit and smile and think we were a part of that.” The window is almost complete except for some minor cracks to fix along the way. Johnson said, “That’s how you make these big projects happen. You must be diligent, and you can’t let off it.”

Debbie Ryan of Adams County’s Creating Healthy Communities said of Johnson, “There couldn’t be anyone more willing to help Adams County’s betterment, and she does it because it’s the right thing to do. She doesn’t do it for personal gain.” She described a sign in Johnson’s office that says, “It can be done,” and continues, “she takes on any challenge – head on – and works with multiple partners and organizations.”

Johnson is proud to have been instrumental in the Winchester Industrial Park and the Adams County Training Center, where her granddaughters can attend school someday. When asked what she felt was the most significant accomplishment in her directorship, Johnson hesitated, became tearful, and said, “Seeing the change in people’s lives that this position can make happen. The community development part of this job is soul-fulfilling.” She gave examples of helping someone move into a home rather than a shack, providing clean potable water, helping install a septic tank, helping someone secure employment, and hearing the children’s laughter as they jump in the splash pads at local parks.

Johnson concluded, “It’s the kind of thing that you know if you left this earth today, you made it a little better.”