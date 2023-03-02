Two local candidates share their experience

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appointed Brian Baldridge as Ohio’s Director of Agriculture in February 2023, leaving the District 90 seat open in the Ohio House.

Last week a reported nine interviewees for the appointment made their way to Columbus. The Defender learned that the new representative would allegedly be announced on Wednesday, March 1, however, that information was available after this article’s deadline.

The Defender interviewed two Adams County residents who were among those interviewed last week. Executive Chair of the Republican Party and former Commissioner Ty Pell and Dalton Black, organizer of the Adams County Young Republicans, threw their hats in the ring. Pell and Black shared how they would serve the 90th District well and discussed Wednesday’s interview.

Pell explained his current role in the Republican party and the function of the central committee. If an elected official leaves, the central committee fills open seats in Adams County. They also send delegates to the state to promote their agenda. Pell’s responsibility is setting the agenda for the committee meetings. If appointed to the 90th District, he would keep his chair seat in Adams.

Pell didn’t skip a beat when asked what the interviewing committee posed as the most challenging question for the 90th District Appointment. “How did you lose your primary?” Pell lost an extremely close race in a low-turnout primary. He said, “I took the advice of my advisors. You must learn from your mistakes. If you don’t learn from them, you’re not moving on.”

Another crucial question is fundraising. The 90th District race will require the candidate to raise $100,000. It’s a challenging task, but Pell feels confident he can make it happen.

Pell has a successful surveying business in Adams County and has made plenty of contacts in District 90 through the years. He feels confident that he would have the support of other counties within the District. If the appointment goes to one of the other candidates, Ty said, “Tomorrow’s always a new day. I’m not closing doors.” Pell wants to get things done and speaks humbly about his accomplishments. He describes himself as a positive person who stays out of negative politics. “I have a passion. I don’t make decisions trying to get reelected. I try to make decisions that help the long-term interests of the county.”

Dalton Black said many people had approached him about the 90th Representative position and encouraged him to interview. He said, “I’ve always had an interest in politics and thought now would be the perfect time to put my name in the hat and do good things for our community.”

Black presents himself as confident, ambitious, and energetic. He describes himself as a new generation Republican. He said, “There’s a new generation of leaders that are going to be the next leaders of our country.” He believes that young leaders can add a different perspective. He said he would work with anyone but added, “I will always stick to my conservative values.”

When discussing his age, Black, who is 21, stated, “It’s obvious that I’m young, and that’s going to be looked at heavily in an election process, but we have to start somewhere with the next generation of leaders.” He has yet to hold a public office but thinks he can represent as a strong leader for the 90th District.

The interviewing committee proved intense. Black did his research and prepared to communicate his ideas to the committee. He isn’t concerned about the fundraising piece and believes they will support him if people want a change. Black is confident in his communication skills and his ability to lead. He hopes that if he doesn’t get the appointment, the committee will choose someone strong to work hard and represent the District well. He said, “It’s an uphill battle for me to get this position, but at the same time – I’m not done.”

By the time this article goes to press, there will likely be an appointment to the 90th District. The Defender will report further as information becomes available and thanks Pell and Black for sharing their experience.