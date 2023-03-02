Achieving a healthy and sustainable way to travel

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Let’s get moving! The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Active Transportation Program encourages walking and biking and addresses the need to make it happen. They want to ensure that walking and biking are “safe, comfortable, and convenient transportation options.”

Debbie Ryan from Adams County’s Creating Healthy Communities is spearheading the project in the county. She and a core steering group including Holly Johnson, Leeann Puckett, Lee Pertuset, Adam Carroll, Sharon Ashley, Mary Stout, Teresa Carr, Quenton Baker, Charlie Countryman, Alexyss Miller, Bev Mattias, Bill Jones, Daman Lucas, Tom Cross, Stephanie Gilbert, Ryan Stump, Martin McAllister, Jeremy Grooms, Scott Thompson, Emily Boggs, Christine Henderson, Steve Wolfe, Dan Mitchell, Amy Simpson, Nikki Gerber, Bill Wickerham, and Kent Bryan are working on a plan with Mitch Coffman and Sally Sharrow of the Toole Design Group to help create active living opportunities in Adams County.

The Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) “funds 22 local health departments throughout Ohio to implement policy, systems, and environmental changes that increase access to healthy foods and opportunities for active living.” Ryan said that ODH suggested an Active Transportation Plan as an annual strategy for those 22 counties, which includes Adams.

The Toole Design Group are expert in developing community bicycle and pedestrian plans. Their website states, “Our planning process prepares communities for success with a collaborative approach that delivers recommendations that spark imaginations but are also practical and constructible. We combine this tailored approach with groundbreaking tools and techniques that engage all parts of the community and build momentum for funding and implementation.”

Ryan said that in early discussions, she questioned whether Adams County needed an Active Transportation Plan. But as public health becomes an increasingly “hot” topic, they felt it was a good idea to devise a plan to present to the Commissioners for adoption. She’s optimistic about having a plan in place.

In May, Johnson told her she would apply for the ODOT funds. Ultimately, they did not receive monies from ODOT, but ODOT recognized Adams County’s application and that they were achieving good things for their communities. They called Ohio’s Creating Healthy Communities Program Manager to discuss creative ways Adams could obtain funding.

ODH came through with the funding. Ryan said, “Let’s make our community more accessible to people with disabilities, older people, and people who want to live a more active lifestyle.”

On February 22, community members and leaders gathered at the County Annex to work on the plan. Deciding on the vision, “Active transportation is about creating choice and opportunity for ALL,” they discussed accessibility for wheelchairs, bikes, buggies, pedestrians, and more. The plan needs to focus on inclusive accommodation. The goals include the areas (in no particular order) of access, safety, accessibility, economic development, tourism, stewardship, public health, and encouragement.

The larger group broke into smaller groups to examine maps of each city and area of the county. They discussed and marked existing conditions and future developments. Ryan said, “This is the framework.” With this plan, more folks can achieve a healthy and sustainable way to travel.