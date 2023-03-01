“Back on the bench”

Judge Spencer with Reese Kirker - one if his biggest fans who “twanged” the phrase, “He’s a good man.” Reese presented Judge with a new rake she saw him admiring at a festival. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was an evening of common weal and emotion as a group of friends and supporters of the Honorable Judge Brett Spencer gathered for his investiture on February 23. As Judge Spencer paced and addressed the crowd, he said, “There are so many things in my head right now. If you want to know what it feels like – think about one of the most joyful and proud moments when you’re surrounded by friends.”

The “Keep Judge Spencer” campaign started with a meeting including himself, his wife Sherri, Debbie Ryan, Leeann Puckett, and Chris Harover. One thing was clear. They would “keep positive – focus on the experiences of the past and ideas for the future.”

Keeping positive was a challenging undertaking, as the campaign underwent many attacks. Although Judge Spencer doesn’t have a Facebook account, his team would share as necessary. He recalled his favorite post, which read, “Did you notice that Judge Spencer’s supporters only make positive comments?”

However, the attacks he and Sherri experienced were constant and grueling. Judge thanked his supporters for all they contributed and the many who prayed for them along the way. He recognized those who helped with signage, participated in parades, organized fundraisers, and advised and encouraged him daily. Judge delivered an emotional tribute to Sherri, whom he lovingly calls “little one.” He gave special acknowledgments to the children who showed him love and inspired him. Even the little ones recognized, “He’s a good man.”

Spencer described the polarization in our national politics today and said, “It tried to put its nose in the tent of Adams County, and Adams County people said, ‘No – we aren’t going to do that, and we aren’t going to accept it.’”

“The future is bright – it’s about kids,” said Spencer. The Ohio Supreme Court wants to invest in Adams County, and Judge announced that the Court Administrator, Veronica Grooms, is spearheading an effort to begin a Family Intervention Court. The Judge is also optimistic about plans for a boy’s ranch in Adams County and is working with Danielle Poe of the Adams County Health Department and a team of others on this venture. He shared other upcoming activities and positive plans and bestowed guests with gratitude.

Judge was honored to have his sister, Vicki Kratzer, swear him in as Connie Lykins held the Bible. The ceremony, witnessed by a large assembly of friends and supporters, received a standing ovation.

Judge Spencer said, “I will not have enough life in this body to thank each and every one of you to the extent that you should receive.”

Best wishes “back on the bench” Judge Spencer – our honorable, proven, and conservative Judge.