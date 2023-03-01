North Adams takes down Valley, moves to district finals

North Adams’ Jayce Rothwell glides by the Valley defense with the left hand in the third quarter of the Devils’ 60-48 district semi-final win. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

In the land of the giants, North Adams’ Bransyn Copas tries to get a shot over Valley’s 6’8” Levi Stewart in action from Tuesday’s Division III district semi-final game in Waverly. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After barely surviving in overtime to defeat Belpre in their Division III sectional title game, Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils were back on the court on Tuesday, February 28, looking for an effort much better than their previous outing. Taking the hardwood at the historic Waverly Downtown gymnasium for a Division III district semi-final contest, the 19-4 Devils faced the 18-6 Lucasville Valley Indians in a match up that looked pretty even on paper.

A couple of days of practice may have been just what Coach Copas and his troops needed as they looked like a totally different team on Tuesday night, taking the lead midway through the opening quarter and never giving it back, stretching the margin to as many as 17 points in the third quarter then withstanding a fourth quarter Indian rally to post a convincing 60-48 win.

The win means that the Devils are headed back to the Ohio University Convocation Center, affectionately known as “The Convo”, for the first time since the 2018-19 season, where they lost on the OU court to the Tanner Holden-led Wheelersburg Pirates. This year’s trip to the Convo will be no less a challenge as they will be facing the state’s #1 ranked Division III squad, an extremely talented group of Minford Falcons, with a district championship on the line.

“We knew coming in that we would have to play better than we did last Saturday,” said Coach Copas on his postgame radio spot. “Valley is a good ball club, physical, athletic and well-coached. We’ve been wanting to get this one and get back to the Convo. None of my guys had ever played here at Waverly or at the Convo so everything is a first right now so they’re just kind of taking it all in.”

The first basket of the game came in a very simple way for the Devils. The tip was controlled by Valley’s 6’8” Levi Stewart but ended up in the hands of North Adams’ Carson Osborne, who took a look behind him, saw nary a defender in sight, and drove to he basket for one of the easiest layups he’ll ever get. That miscue didn’t seem to fluster the Indians, who scored the next seven points on three consecutive possessions, to take a 7-2 advantage.

Back came the Devils with a vengeance, going on a 10-0 run to take that lead they never relinquished. The run began with a bucket inside by Dillon Ragan followed by a steal and score from Osborne. North Adams dialed long distance for their next six points, three-pointers from Osborne and Bransyn Copas and the scoreboard had flipped to 12-7 Devils. After a basket by Valley’s Colt Buckle, Osborne struck again from beyond the arc, nothing but net from the wing for a 15-9 Devils’ lead, increased later to 17-10 on a Breestin Schweickart deuce to close out the first quarter.

“We’ve been preaching about working through bad shots and getting ready for the next one and I thought we did that well tonight,” said Coach Copas. “I was happy with the way we came out in the first quarter.”

The Indians bounced back with baskets on their first two possessions of the second stanza, answered with buckets by Cody Hesler and yet another Osborne three-ball to make it 22-14. Later in the frame, two baskets by Copas, one a nice drive and finger roll and the other an easy run out bucket kept the North Adams lead at eight. After Valley got a pair of Carter Nickell free throws, the Devils closed out the first half with a 6-0 run, a basket in close from Kam Buttelwerth followed by a nice fade away jumper from Schweickart and then a wide open layup from Jayce Rothwell that sent North Adams to the break with a 32-20 lead.

That run extended to 10-0 when the Devils began the third period with a stick back from a battling Ragan and a steal and score from the quick hands of Hesler. After Valley regrouped for a pair of baskets, the Devils went 5-0 to take their biggest lead of the game, at a seemingly comfortable 41-24.

Though they extended their lead, the third quarter was one of missed opportunities for the Devils, opportunities to really put the hammer down and put the game on ice. Instead, an 8-2 Valley run pulled the Indians to within 43-32 and began to slowly switch the momentum. Fortunately, he Valley tide was temporarily halted when Schweickart hit a layup at the buzzer to send his team to the fourth quarter up 45-32.

The Indians grabbed the momentum back as the fourth quarter started as a bit of trepidation began to creep into the minds of the full crowd of North Adams fans on hand. Valley opened the fourth on a 7-2 run to get back within single digits at 47-39 with 5:08 to play. Two minutes later, the Indians had cut the gap to 49-43, but a clutch Schweickart three-pointer put North Adams back up by nine and seemed to take a little wind out of the Indian sails.

For the remaining three minutes of regulation, the Devils got stops on the defensive end and sealed the deal at the free throw line, hitting from the stripe for six of their final eight points as they held off the Indian attacks and advanced to the district championship with the 60-48 triumph.

It was a big night for North Adams sophomore Carson Osborne, as he stroked the nets for a game-high 18 points, 13 coming in the first half as the Devils built their lead. The winners also got double figure efforts from Breestin Schweickart with 11 and Bransyn Copas with 10. Getting contributions from all around, North Adams got 7 points each from Jayce Rothwell and Dillon Ragan on their way to their 20th win of the season.

“You don’t beat good teams with one great scorer,” explained Coach Copas. “Guys were ready tonight and were up to the challenge, we were more active and more positive.”

Valley was led by 13 points apiece from Colt Buckle and Carter Nickell as their season ended at 18-7.

Next up for the Devils is that aforementioned trip to “The Convo”, which comes up this Sunday, March 5 with a 4 p.m. tip off, facing the #1 seeded and #1 ranked Minford Falcons. The two teams met at Minford back on January 7 with the Falcons claiming a 58-43 victory.

“It was an eight or nine-point game in the fourth quarter the first time we played and they’re better now than they were then,” says Copas. “But I think we’re a little better too. Minford is a great team and it will take a great effort but like I told our guys, it’s about preparing and being ready. We’ll go Sunday and we’ll give them our best shot.”

Valley

10 10 12 16 —48

North Adams

17 15 13 15 —60

Valley (48): Arnett 4 0-1 9, Buckle 3 7-8 13, Nickell 4 4-4 13, Copley 3 0-0 6, 3Stewart 3 1-1 7, Team 17 12-13 48.

N. Adams (60): Rothwell 2 3-4 7, Hesler 2 0-0 4, Copas 3 3-4 10. Buttelwerth 1 1-2 3, Osborne 6 3-6 18, Schweickart 5 0-1 11, Ragan 3 1-2 7, Team 22 11-19 60.

Three-Point Goals:

Valley (2)- Nickell 1, Arnett 1

N, Adams (5)- Copas 1, Osborne 3, Schweickart 1