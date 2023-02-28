Press Release

On February 23, 1998, the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau was born when all three Adams County Commissioners, James McClanahan, Robert Hall and Paul Rothwell, unanimously supported a resolution establishing the Bureau. Later in 2003 a non-profit 501(c)3 status was granted.

The Bureau is governed by a seven-member board of trustees and supported by a 3% lodging tax paid by overnight quests who stay in Adams County lodging facilities. That money in return is used to promote Adams County tourist attractions through print, TV, social media, travel shows, and by any means we can utilize to get the word out about our attractions, events, lodging, dining, historical sites, nature preserves, state parks, state forest, wildlife areas, outdoor recreation, and an Amish community with its shops, bakeries and furniture stores.

Adams County is home to the Great Serpent Mound National Historic Landmark, the nation’s first Quilt Barn Trail, the 20,000+ acres Edge of Appalachia Preserve, one of the largest private preserves east of the Mississippi, Shawnee State Forest, the largest state forest in Ohio, seven state nature preserves, and a growing number of private preserves that are open to the public. Adams County is bordered to the south by the Ohio River which has three public boat ramps, and three Ohio River islands, Manchester Island 1 & 2, and Brush Creek Island.

Through the center of the county flows Ohio Brush Creek, with public access and canoe launches to the stream at several locations. Adams County is also known for its hiking trails and perhaps the best-known hike is the Buzzardroost Rock Trail with its stunning view of the Ohio Brush Creek Valley below.

In 1996 Members of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, its Travel and Tourism Committee, and a specially appointed sub-committee had been researching and studying the need for and the benefits of an organized Travel and Visitors Bureau (AKA Convention and Visitors Bureau).

It was evident from State and County statistics at the time that travel and tourism was a multi-million-dollar business. It is also evident from surveys that it is a desirable industry for the businesses and citizens of Adams County. Travel and tourism is an industry that was growing every year, promotion of this industry in Adams County would be beneficial to everyone and a vital component of the county’s economy, a source of revenue and new jobs.

Since 2006 Adams County lodging income has doubled and now over 40 lodging facilities have opened their doors in Adams County as residents take advantage of the growing industry within the county. The Adams County Tourism social media page has nearly 34,000 followers.

Surveys done by the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau indicate the number one reason people visit and stay in Adams County is “Rest and Relaxation”. The Amish Community is the number one place visited followed by Serpent Mound. The primary reason for the visit was relaxation followed by nature. Products most purchased by visitors were Amish products followed by food and restaurants. Forty nine percent of the visitors are from the Cincinnati/Dayton area and most overnight guest stayed two nights and three days.

The latest economic report from Ohio Development Services, Tourism Ohio, indicate that visitors spent $27.5 million in Adams County in 2021; that’s a 15 percent increase over 2020. Evidence that tourism is growing in Adams County.

For more information about Adams County tourism, contact the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau, located at 509 E. Main St., West Union.