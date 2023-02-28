By Heather Boldman

This year’s Ag Day at the Capital was a great success. Richard Purdin, Roger Rhonemus and Bill Wickerham took time from their careers and farms to head to Columbus on February 15. Ag Day at the Capital is a signature event each year that brings Ohio Farm Bureau members into the active advocacy process. More than 300 volunteer members from across the state had the opportunity to share their personal issues and stories with legislators.

A few agricultural priorities highlighted included energy, landowner rights, eminent domain, water quality and broadband. Local volunteers met with Senator Shane Wilkin, State Representative Adam Bird and State Representative Bob Peterson. We appreciate them taking time from their busy schedules to meet with our volunteers from Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties.

The day concluded with a fireside chat that included Governor Mike DeWine, the newly appointed director of Ohio Department of Agriculture, Brian Baldridge and Ohio Farm Bureau’s Executive Vice President, Adam Sharp.