News Release

Nursing and allied health students at Southern State Community College could reap the benefits from the myriad scholarship opportunities offered through the SSCC Foundation, a tax-exempt organization founded in 1996.

SSCC Foundation donors provide many scholarship opportunities to Southern State students. These scholarships are coordinated to encourage students to pursue their academic careers at the college. Scholarships are available to both transfer students and those intending to pursue a degree leading to immediate employment. To date, more than 600 students have been awarded scholarships funded by the SSCC Foundation.

For complete applications, eligibility guidelines, and deadline dates please contact Southern State’s Office of Financial Aid at 1-800-628-7722 ext. 2515 or visit https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml#sscc-foundation to read about nearly 40 scholarship opportunities through the application. The deadline is March 31, 2023.

• Don and Ann Fender Scholarship: Don and Ann created this endowment to assist students of Southern State in obtaining an education. Interested students must be a resident of Adams, Brown, or Highland County, be enrolled part-time or full-time at Southern State, have a minimum GPA of 2.6, and be pursuing a higher level education in a health-related field leading to a certificate, an associate degree, or baccalaureate degree. Preference is given to applicants who are hoping for employment at Highland District Hospital.

• Sara M. Barrere Memorial Trust Scholarship: Lifelong philanthropist and generous donor to SSCC and other organizations in Highland County for years preceding her death, Sara (Sally) Barrere loved to read and loved to travel. She thoughtfully considered her experience with health care providers as she battled Parkinson’s disease late in life. She was often assisted at home or in hospitals by Southern State-trained nurses and willed the income from her trust principal to assist the College in awarding scholarships to students. Interested students must have a GPA of at least 3.0 and provide a short essay demonstrating how they have exhibited responsibility to self, family, school and community, as well as qualities of honesty, dependability, punctuality, perseverance and loyalty.

• Storer Family Scholarship: This scholarship fund was created in memory of Don and Ken Storer’s mother, Minnie Mae Storer. Don (retired Chemistry faculty), his wife Becky (retired Education faculty), and Ken (retired Biology faculty) have over 60 years of combined service at Southern State. During Minnie Mae’s stay at Highland District Hospital in 2005, the family was moved by the outstanding care provided by the nurses, the majority of whom were graduates of Southern State. Through this scholarship, the Storer family seeks to provide financial assistance to outstanding nursing students. Interested students must be enrolled part-time or full-time at Southern State and be second-year students majoring in Nursing. Must be a resident of Highland County, and have a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Southern State’s ADN application deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 28. Students completing their nursing application should take advantage of these scholarship opportunities to help fund their education.